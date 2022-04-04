Singapore-Registered Vehicles Turned Away At Checkpoint Due To Three-Quarter Tank Rule

When the Singapore-Malaysia borders reopened on 1 Apr, thousands made their way across the Causeway.

Source

Many Singaporean drivers were also quick to fall back into the habit of taking advantage of Malaysia’s lower petrol prices.

However, some have perhaps forgotten about the three-quarter tank rule before returning to Singapore. They were turned away at the checkpoint.

In the first 2 days of the land border reopening, 55 vehicles have already been turned away for this reason.

55 vehicles turned away due to three-quarter tank rule

As of 8pm on Sunday (3 Apr), 55 vehicles have been turned away at the Singapore-Malaysia checkpoint.

This was due to Singapore-registered vehicles failing to adhere to the three-quarter tank rule before entering Malaysia.

More were turned away on Saturday (2 Apr) than on Friday (1 Apr), the first day of the reopening.

However, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), most were not deliberately flouting the rules.

Business had not picked up at the Shell station along Marsiling Road, where drivers typically refuel before entering Malaysia.

Source

In fact, CNA reported that business seemed slower than usual.

However, this could be because many Malaysians living nearby who patronise the petrol station had already gone home.

Rule applies to all Singapore-registered vehicles

Under the Customs Act 1960, all Singapore-registered vehicles must have a minimum of three-quarters of the tank filled when leaving Singapore via the land checkpoints.

Source

Commonly dubbed the ‘three-quarter tank rule’, it applies to all vehicles running on petrol, diesel, and compressed natural gas (CNG).

Hybrid vehicles running on petrol and CNG are also required to ensure both petrol and CNG fuel tanks are at least three-quarters full.

According to Singapore Customs, those who fail to comply with this rule may be issued a composition fine of up to S$500, or be prosecuted in court.

Drivers may also need to U-turn at the land checkpoints if caught.

Malaysia clamping down on illegal petrol pumping

With fuel prices rising, many would prefer to fill up their petrol across the border.

However, as more Singapore cars enter Malaysia, this kiasu nature has also been called out.

In particular, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak brought up the issue of foreign drivers pumping RON95, a subsidised version of fuel meant for Malaysians.

This is illegal, and Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will be clamping down on such activities.

Offenders found guilty will face a fine of up to S$321,788 (RM1 million), three years’ jail, or both.

Remember to fill up before crossing border

It is only natural that cars travelling into Malaysia would like to take the opportunity to fill up their tanks at lower prices.

However, drivers need to respect regulations and only refuel within legal limits.

So if you are planning a road trip into Malaysia, do remember to fill up before heading to the checkpoints lest you get turned away.

Featured image adapted from The Edge Malaysia on Facebook.