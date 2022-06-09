Cyclist In ICU After Nicoll Highway Hit-&-Run Accident, Friends Appeal For Witnesses

Cyclists Appealing For Witnesses After Accident On Nicoll Highway

When road accidents happen, it’s only right for the responsible party to check on the victims before reporting the incident and calling the ambulance if necessary.

If the perpetrator decides to flee the scene, it can be difficult for investigations to proceed.

On 4 Jun, a group of cyclists were travelling on Nicoll Highway when a hit-and-run accident occurred.

Unfortunately, one of them suffered serious injuries and is now in an intensive care unit (ICU).

His friends are now appealing for witnesses to help assist with investigations.

Vehicle hits three cyclists on Nicoll Highway

According to a post on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, the accident happened on 4 Jun at around 2am.

A group of cyclists was travelling along Nicoll Highway towards Fort Road.

OP shared that they were travelling in a straight line on the extreme left side of the road when suddenly, three of them were “knocked down” by a vehicle.

Instead of stopping to render assistance, the driver allegedly “sped off instantly without braking”.

Cyclist’s friends appealing for video evidence

Three cyclists were hurt in the accident and had to be sent to the hospital.

While two of them only had minor injuries and could be discharged the next day, one cyclist called AimRina Reich remains in the ICU.

The other cyclists are now appealing for witnesses who have video evidence that captures the accident.

Fortunately, not everyone was as selfish as the errant driver.

In the post, OP thanked other drivers and cyclists, as well as the paramedics and police officers, for their help throughout this incident.

Wishing the victim a speedy recovery

While some netizens have pointed out that the cyclists shouldn’t have been on the road in the first place, the fact remains that if someone was hurt, the driver should have stopped to render assistance.

Hopefully, the group can gather enough footage to aid in the investigations.

MS News wishes the victim a smooth and speedy recovery.

If you have information that can help with the investigations, contact the cyclist through the Facebook post immediately.

