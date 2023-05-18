3 Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out In Sengkang Flat, Blaze Likely Caused By PMD Battery Pack

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Puts Out Fire In Sengkang Flat On 18 May

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Sengkang flat on Thursday (18 May).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at Block 443C Fernvale Road at about 6.20am.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire likely originated from the battery pack of a Personal Mobility Device (PMD).

It warned against charging PMD batteries overnight or for a long time, as well as against buying or using non-original batteries.

Fire breaks out in Sengkang flat

According to SCDF, the fire had originated from a fourth-floor unit and involved the contents in the living room.

Sengkang Fire Station firefighters put out the blaze using a water jet.

Firefighters found three people in separate bedrooms inside and promptly rescued them.

All three were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police and the SCDF also evacuated another three people from a neighbouring unit.

Approximately 50 residents evacuated on their own prior to SCDF’s arrival.

Fire likely originated from PMD battery pack

SCDF said that according to preliminary investigations, the fire had likely originated from a battery pack of a PMD charging in the living room.

“SCDF would like to remind the public on the prevention of PMD/PAB fires, including not charging batteries for an extended period of time or overnight,” it said.

It also warned against purchasing or using non-original batteries.

We wish those in the hospital a speedy recovery and hope that this reminds all PMD and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) users to be more careful.

