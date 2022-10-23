Bedok North Fire Likely Caused By PAB Battery Pack, 50 Residents Evacuated As Precaution

Fire At Bedok North Flat Started In Bedroom, Likely Caused By Battery Pack

A fire at a Bedok North HDB flat on Sunday (23 Oct) appears to have been started by a personal mobility device (PAB) battery pack, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

They were alerted to the blaze at 11.35am and successfully put it out using one water jet.

Flat occupant had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival

According to the Facebook post , nobody was in the flat at the time.

SCDF said one person had self-evacuated from the affected second-floor unit at Block 108 Bedok North Road before firefighters arrived.

They were assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Someone else from a neighbouring unit was also assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police evacuated around 50 residents from the third to sixth floors as a precaution.

Investigations reveal fire likely caused by battery pack

SCDF’s preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was likely caused by a battery pack from a PAB.

The bedroom was charred following the fire.

Most belongings were seemingly ruined in the fire as well.

SCDF warned residents who own PMDs or PABs not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight.

They also should not purchase or use non-original batteries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.