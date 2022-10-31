No S’porean Casualties In Seoul Crowd Crush, PM Lee ‘Saddened’ To See Young Lives Lost

MFA Confirms No Singaporean Casualties In Seoul Crowd Crush

On 29 Oct, one of the deadliest tragedies of the year occurred in the region of Itaewon in South Korea’s capital, Seoul. A Halloween party took a turn for the worse when overcrowding led to a crowd crush, killing at least 154.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) addressed the incident, stating that no Singaporeans were among the casualties.

They have also confirmed that Singapore’s embassy in Seoul is in contact with local authorities regarding the situation.

Seoul crowd crush death toll rises to 154, no Singaporean casualties

According to a press release by the ministry, there were no reports of Singaporeans being among the casualties of the crowd crush.

MFA confirmed as such on Sunday (30 Oct). Singapore’s embassy in Seoul has remained in communication with authorities in the area.

Those in Seoul who require consular assistance can contact the embassy at +82-10-7204-6240 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 / 8855.

PM Lee writes letter conveying condolences

The ministry also appended PM Lee Hsien Loong’s letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, conveying his condolences on 30 Oct.

He said he was deeply saddened. “It is especially heart-wrenching that many who died are young people.”

PM Lee also expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families on behalf of the Singapore government.

Our thoughts are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time, and I wish all the injured a swift recovery.

Week of mourning for stampede

The stampede occurred last Saturday (29 Oct) in the crowded Itaewon district of Seoul. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered for Halloween celebrations.

As a result, the streets and alleys soon became tightly packed, with party-goers unable to leave the region.

Various videos on social media showcased the severity of the situation, with layers of citizens crowding the district.

According to CNN, the death toll from the incident stands at 154, with at least 133 more injured.

The South Korean government will operate a funeral support team and assist in treating the wounded.

Reuters reports that the country has also announced a week of national mourning due to the tragedy, set to end on 5 Nov.

