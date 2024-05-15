Norwegian DJ Alan Walker sets up S’pore number for local fans, receives thousands of messages

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker sets up local number for fans ahead of performance in S’pore

Norwegian DJ and electronic dance music (EDM) icon Alan Walker will be coming to Singapore on 14 June this year.

Ahead of his upcoming shows, he has set up local numbers for fans in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore to contact him.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the star has reportedly already received thousands of messages and will personally respond to the “lucky ones”.

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker sets up local number for fans

On Tuesday (14 May), Walker took to Facebook to reveal that he had set up local phone numbers for his fans in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

“I’ve set up local numbers so you can WhatsApp me — let me know if you are coming to my shows in June,” he shared.

Those in Singapore can contact +65 80415585 via WhatsApp to talk personally to Walker and let him know of their attendance in June.

ST reports that the number will remain available until his show on 14 June. He is performing at the Singapore Expo Hall 3 and 4A as part of his WalkerWorld Tour.

Tickets, which are currently available on Sistic, cost S$178. To purchase them, visit here or call 6348-5555.

Rose to fame for hits such as ‘Faded’

One of the most prolific DJs in the industry, Walker rose to fame for hits such as ‘Faded’ in 2015 and ‘Alone’ in 2016. Both songs clocked over a billion views on YouTube.

Having released his latest and fourth album, Walkerworld, in 2023, his iconic discography also includes hits such as ‘The Spectre’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Go’.

Walker is no stranger to performing in Singapore, either. He has done so multiple times in the Lion City, having had a sold-out set at Marquee in Marina Bay Sands on 16 Sept 2023.

In an interview with ST, Walker spoke about his appreciation for Singapore, stating:

It’s one of my favourite places to travel to, just as a tourist.

“I love the architecture – it just feels so futuristic,” he added. “I’ve always felt warmly welcomed there, so I am excited to come back. The Singapore crowd always has a good energy.”

Also read: Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Indoor Stadium in Oct 2024, presale available from 13 May

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alan Walker on Facebook and Facebook.