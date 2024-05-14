LTA refutes online allegations that OBU does not meet international standards, says rigorous testing was done

LTA refutes online allegations claiming OBU failed to comply with international standards

On Tuesday (14 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a press release refuting online allegations of the On-Board Unit (OBU) failing to comply with international standards.

The authority clarified that the unit meets the relevant global benchmarks for electronic devices.

In addition, it had gone through rigorous testing to ensure that when installed properly, it operated safely and reliably in Singapore’s weather conditions.

Last Wednesday (8 May), Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat referred to the rigorous testing of the OBU in a parliamentary reply to Mr Louis Chua’s supplementary question.

Mr Chua had asked if the OBU met the Automotive Electronics Council Q100 (AEC-Q100) requirements for reliable operations in Singapore’s climate.

LTA pointed out, however, that this was not the correct standard for assessing electronic devices like the OBU.

The AEC-Q100 standard applies to packaged integrated circuits in vehicles. This includes the chips within in-car entertainment systems.

In addition, it focuses on the quality of individual components. As such, the standard does not apply to devices which contain many components put together.

OBU passes tests on temperature and humidity

LTA then clarified that the relevant standards for the OBU to be measured against are the International Electrotechnical Commission’s IEC-60068 and IEC-60529.

These two standards are frequently used to test the operational reliability of electronic or electrical devices.

To achieve qualification for these standards, the OBU passed a wide variety of tests, which included temperature and humidity.

“When properly installed, it is safe and reliable to use in our operating environment,” LTA emphasised.

OBU’s processing unit compared to smartphone

LTA also reiterated that the OBU’s processing unit functions like a mini-computer, generating heat while operating.

It is different from devices such as the existing IU, the vehicle dashcam, or other parts of the OBU like the antenna and touchscreen display.

‘These are either passive devices or do not have the same computing functions as the processing unit,” LTA said. “A more relevant comparison to the processing unit is the smartphone, which is also a mini-computer.”

Elaborating on the comparison, LTA said that smartphones left in a holder near the dashboard under the hot sun would overheat and stop working temporarily.

They would display an error message stating its use could resume only after it had cooled down.

LTA pointed out that Apple had also issued a technical advisory stating that storage of their devices should be in areas between -20 to 45 degrees Celsius. The tech firm had instructed users not to leave iPhones in a parked car on a hot day.

“It is the same reason why LTA does not recommend placing the processing unit on the dashboard, as the temperature at this location could reach 50 to 52 degrees Celsius on a hot day, compared to 38 to 39 degrees Celsius at the footwell,” LTA said.

