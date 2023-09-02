Shanmugam & Vivian Sue Lee Hsien Yang Over Ridout Road Allegations, Cases In Court On 5 Sep

Shanmugam & Vivian Represented Davinder Singh Chambers As They Sue Lee Hsien Yang

In July, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan threatened to sue Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamation.

The ministers have since followed up on this and commenced their legal action against him.

Their cases will be heard next Tuesday (5 Sep).

Supreme Court will hear cases involving Shanmugam & Vivian against Lee Hsien Yang

According to a hearing list from the Singapore Courts website, two cases are scheduled to be heard on 5 Sep at 9am.

They are Shanmugam Kasiviswanathan v Lee Hsien Yang and Vivian Balakrishnan v Lee Hsien Yang.

Both case conferences — i.e. preliminary hearings where the court sets timelines and gives directions for the proceedings — will heard at the Supreme Court chambers.

Both cases involve defamation

The website further details that both cases involve accusations of defamation.

Both ministers are represented by the same team of lawyers — Davinder Singh Chambers.

According to their website, the law firm specialises in dispute resolution and international arbitration.

Shanmugan & Vivian asked Lee Hsien Yang to apologise or they would sue

The saga started when Mr Lee, the younger son of founding father Lee Kuan Yew, made a Facebook post on 23 July on the Ridout Road saga.

This earned him a Correction Direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) as the Ministry of Law said his post contained “false statements of fact”.

Mr Shanmugam and Mr Vivian subsequently said that they would sue Mr Lee if he didn’t apologise for the claims. The ministers had been cleared by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) after an investigation.

However, Mr Lee remained defiant, saying the ministers should sue him in the United Kingdom (UK) as he made the post there.

He added that his post “simply stated facts” that were already published in the media.

Now that legal proceedings have commenced, it looks like there will be more to come in this saga.

Featured image adapted from K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook, Lee Hsien Yang on Facebook and Vivian Balakrishnan on Facebook.