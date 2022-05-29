Shih Tzu’s Body Thrown Into Trash Compactor, Owners Seek Accountability From Town Council

Final Resting Place Of Shih Tzu Was A Trash Compactor

Our pets are one of the most important things in our lives. When they breathe their last, the last thing we’d do for them is to ensure that their final resting place is beautiful and dignified.

Unfortunately, a family in Singapore found out that the body of their Shih Tzu Cindy, who passed away at a void deck in Toa Payoh, had been thrown into a trash compactor.

Devastated, they contacted various authorities, seeking an explanation and some accountability. One of the owners later shared that the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council has reached out to them to organise a meeting.

The family hopes for better protocols to be implemented to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen again.

Shih Tzu passes away at void deck

On Thursday (26 May), the owner of the Shih Tzu posted to Facebook, describing the ordeal he and his family faced.

According to the post, his family’s pet dog Cindy went missing on the morning of 25 May. She was later allegedly found by members of the public at the void deck of Block 214 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, having passed away due to an incident.

The OP and his family were at work and only got to know of the news upon their return. They promptly searched for Cindy and her collar, handing out flyers as well.

At 1.55pm, they received a call along with a picture confirming it was indeed Cindy at the void deck.

The Essential Maintenance Service Unit later informed the family that Bishan-Toa Payoh had taken away Cindy’s body. However, they did not disclose where the town council transported her.

Body of Shih Tzu thrown in trash compactor

The family’s situation took a turn for the worse when they learned what happened to poor Cindy’s body.

After calling the Bishan-Toa Payoh town council for more information on Cindy’s location, they were told that the Shih Tzu’s body had been disposed of the day before in a trash compactor as no one had come forth to claim her.

However, the OP pointed out that Cindy’s collar had her name, licence, his father’s name and contact details. Furthermore, Cindy was microchipped.

“SPCA, AVS and my family were not contacted at all,” the OP said. “No efforts were made to check the collar as the collar was still at the same spot at 7pm.”

The OP’s sister and mother have managed to find the cleaner, town council officer and supervisor of the trash disposal area nearby responsible for the incident.

But they were still unable to retrieve the body.

In light of the ordeal, the OP sought accountability from the town council by filing a complaint with AVS.

“No pet deserves to be treated like rubbish,” the OP states.

“My family and I demand some answers on why did this happen. This is no way to treat our pets, even if they have passed.”

Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council reaches out to family

According to the OP, both SPCA and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council have reached out to his family.

SPCA offered to push for a change in protocols to ensure such incidents never occur again.

The general manager of the town council also organised a meeting with the OP and his parents to provide reassurance.

MS News has reached out to AVS and the Bishan-Toa Payoh town council for more information.

Hope family can receive justice for Cindy

Our pet animals are treasured members of our family and society as well. They deserve to be treated with as much dignity as anyone else would when they pass on.

We express our deepest condolences to the family for their loss. To have to deal with such disrespect on top of their grief must be plenty heartbreaking indeed.

Hopefully, the town council will be able to prevent such unfortunate treatment from occurring to any other pets in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.