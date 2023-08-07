Shootout Occurs In Kuala Lumpur After Suspicious Car Reportedly Refuses To Stop For Police

Kuala Lumpur Police Fire 9 Shots At Car In Shootout

Malaysian police were chasing a suspicious car down a road in Kuala Lumpur, leading to a shootout.

Not only did the car not stop, they apparently sped up and nearly hit other cars in an attempt to flee.

Police officers had no choice but to fire about nine gunshots towards the offending vehicle. However, it eventually managed to get away.

Sedan was allegedly uncooperative with police

According to Oriental Daily, the incident happened on Monday (7 Aug) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, at 7.40am.

The Malaysian Chinese news outlet reported that three patrol officers were conducting regular checks when they noticed a suspicious Proton Wira sedan.

As such, the police officers halted the vehicle for further screening.

However, instead of cooperating and stopping, the unknown driver slammed the accelerators and sped off.

The sedan even hit other cars along the way to escape, per Oriental Daily.

Left with no choice, the police officers pulled out their guns and started shooting at the sedan, but it proved futile, and the latter got away.

Sirens blared as gunshots rang out in Kuala Lumpur shootout

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media the same day.

One 14-second clip on TikTok shows what appears to be three police offers running after a grey sedan.

Police sirens are blaring in the distance as the officers start shooting at the car.

The latter forcibly weaves through traffic as surrounding vehicles manoeuvre away from it.

As the gunshots continue, the grey sedan manages to outrun the police officers, who are on foot, and escape.

In a separate post on Twitter, a user claimed that his friend took the video, the same footage as the TikTok, from his house.

Details of incident still unclear

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told local media they would call a press conference to address the shootout.

He said they will hold the conference at 3.30pm the same day.

However, no further information about the shootout has been made known at the time of writing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.