Shopee Customer Wants To Resolve Alleged Undelivered Parcel Issue With Delivery Partner

As the pandemic continues, many homebound Singaporeans have turned to online shopping to get whatever they need delivered to their doorsteps.

More often than not, our parcels arrive on time and in good condition. Unfortunately for a Shopee customer, his order never arrived despite CCTV footage of delivery partners standing outside his home.

Source

He shared the footage on Facebook yesterday (4 Jun), expressing his grievances.

Shopee delivery partner takes photo of parcel for verification

In the video clip, 2 women can be seen loitering in front of what seems to be a locked shoebox.

Source

While the lady in black with a parcel in her hands rang the doorbell, the other appeared to be fiddling with the padlock on the shoebox. From the Facebook post, it’s likely that the latter was doing so to open the shoebox and place the parcel inside.

The lady in black proceeded to seemingly snap a photo of the parcel, perhaps as proof of delivery.

After her companion managed to unlock the shoebox, the duo spent several seconds in conversation.

Source

The lady in white then re-locked the shoebox, without the parcel inside, while her partner placed the said item back into their tote bag.

Source

They both sauntered off, evidently without delivering the parcel.

Customer reports incident to Shopee agent

Recounting the events that transpired, the customer brought the incident to the attention of the Shopee customer service agent and notified them of the non-delivery.

Source

In the inquiry, the customer also asked about the courier company that had been arranged to deliver the product, which the agent claimed to be J&T Express Singapore.

However, upon speaking with J&T Express, the company was reportedly unable to verify the delivery details the customer had shared.

The customer thus decided to appeal to the public to share details of the 2 ladies in the video footage with him so he could seek a resolution privately before resorting to making a police report.

MS News has reached out to Shopee for a statement on the incident.

Hope customer receives compensation

It’s distressing to entertain the thought of our parcels never reaching us. The products we have been waiting for so excitedly being pilfered away so easily.

We hope that Shopee can help shed light on the incident and identify the 2 women in the video. We also sincerely hope that the customer receives some sort of compensation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.