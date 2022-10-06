Teens Caught Shoplifting At Bukit Batok Minimart, Stranger Offers To Pay For Stolen Items

Stranger Offers To Cover Cost Of Stolen Items From Bukit Batok Minimart
Three teenagers allegedly stole several items from a minimart in Bukit Batok recently. CCTV cameras in the shop captured footage of their actions.In response, an individual has offered to pay for the shoplifted goods, in a rare example of kindness in Singapore.
Teenagers steal from Bukit Batok minimart
A netizen posted pictures of the incident to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (6 Oct).
In the images, three teenagers take various items off the shelves of the minimart.
They also warned other minimarts in the surrounding area to remain vigilant in light of the incident.
Stranger offers to cover cost of damages
Fortunately, not everything about the minimart’s situation is as dire.
Another netizen has commented under the post, offering to cover the cost of the stolen items for the three teenagers.The OP has also received praise for withholding footage of the incident, giving the teenagers the chance to claim responsibility for the incident.
MS News has reached out to the OP of the post for more information on the matter.
Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.
