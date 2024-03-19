Fluffy Silkie chicken roaming around S’pore neighbourhood catches attention of passers-by

Fluffy Silkie chicken scurries around Singapore neighbourhood

Recently, the video of a curious-looking chicken roaming around a neighbourhood in Singapore went viral on TikTok.

The grey animal sported a rather uniquely fluffy look as it strutted down a patch of grass and into the lift lobby of an HDB block.

Netizens expressed their amusement at the sight, identifying the animal as a Silkie chicken — a breed often kept as a pet.

The OP shared in a TikTok video on 16 March that she was returning home when she spotted the chicken in her neighbourhood.

The video started by showing the chicken hobbling beside a pavilion and making its way onto a patch of grass.

With its visibly fluffy appearance, an almost afro-like hairdo and poofy tail, the chicken looked distinctly different from the typical ones many of us may recognise.

The chicken eventually found itself in what seemed to be the lift lobby of an HDB block. There, it walked around and pecked at the floor for a while, after which the video ended.

Chicken identified as Silkie which has soft feathers

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with more than 860,000 views at the time of writing.

Many viewers identified the bird as a Silkie chicken, which earned its name from its feathers that supposedly feel like silk.

One commenter claimed they saw a community farm with such chickens in the Ang Mo Kio industrial area.

A few others exclaimed about the creature’s “cute” appearance, with its fluffy feathers.

There were some who also noted that this was yet another example of the immense range of wildlife in Singapore.

According to Tatler Asia, Silkie chickens have other unique traits such as black skin, bones and blue earlobes.

They are also usually the most docile of their species and are often kept as pets in private residential areas.

Chicken likely an escaped pet

Speaking to World of Buzz, the OP said she came across the chicken roaming in the area near her place.

A small crowd had gathered around something, which prompted her to investigate the scene.

“I’m quite amazed that there was this breed of chicken roaming around since I’ve never seen this type of chicken before,” she said. “Its appearance was so unique, fluffy, and cute.”

Since this was her first encounter with the chicken, she suspected that it could have been an escaped pet.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and comments.

