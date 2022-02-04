Fluffy Silkie Chicken Spotted At Bedok Reservoir Park On 3 Feb

Rare wildlife sightings, albeit becoming increasingly common, never fail to mesmerise us.

Another wildlife sighting happened on Thursday (3 Feb) when someone came across a fluffy white silkie chicken at Bedok Reservoir Park.

The feathery chicken was seen loitering on the grass, seemingly bewildered at its surroundings.

The sight of the creature had netizens wondering if someone lost a pet as the species of chicken is not native to Singapore.

Fluffy silkie chicken covered in white & brown feathers

On Thursday (3 Feb) afternoon, a Facebook user shared the sighting of a white silkie on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings page.

The fluffy chicken was reportedly spotted loitering around Bedok Reservoir Park, seemingly alone and without an owner in sight.

A mix of white and brown make up the chicken’s fluffy feathers.

The gender of the chicken is especially hard to distinguish due to its covered appearance.

According to silkie.org, although males develop their wattles much earlier than females, both are able to develop one eventually.

Netizens wonder if silkie chicken is a lost pet

Netizens were equally in awe and worried for the chicken as many wondered if it was a lost pet.

One netizen was worried for the chicken’s safety as other wildlife like cats and stray dogs have been seen in the area.

Another Facebook user pointed out that silkie chickens make for good pets.

However, that claim then becomes quite ironic as others suggested that the chicken may have been abandoned instead.

Hope it isn’t abandoned

While it remains unclear how the chicken got there in the first place, we certainly hope it wasn’t abandoned.

No matter what the circumstances were, animals deserve a second chance and owners should hand them to professionals if they are unable to care for them any longer.

Hopefully, this serves as a reminder for prospective pet owners to think long term before deciding to welcome a pet into their lives.

