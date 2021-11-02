Simply Toys Vivocity Has A 1-For-1 Sale For Any Figurines

With Christmas on the horizon, it’s wise to get started on shopping earlier to avoid any last-minute spending sprees.

For those looking to pick up plushies and action figures for your closet nerdy friend, Simply Toys at Vivo City is having a 1-for-1 sale for any of their purchases.

Source

With toys from a host of brands, there will be something for everybody, especially those looking to add to their burgeoning Funko Pop collection.

Double up on Funko Pops

Who says toys are just meant for kids? As the saying goes, adults are just kids with grown-up money. Now that we have the income for it, we can fulfil the dreams of owning all the stuff we wanted when we were younger.

One popular brand of toys, Funko Pops, has seemingly garnered a cult following of collectors who would collect whole sets of franchises from Star Wars, Marvel to even Disney characters.

Source

These bobble-headed figurines will also be part of the 1-for-1 sale so you can double up and add to the collection in half the time.

What really adds to their popularity is their seemingly instant releases, with the brand even releasing a Squid Game Funko Pop for those still reeling from the hit Netflix series.

Source

Simply Toys also sells anime figurines from Japan

If western-based toys are not your thing, there are also anime-related figurines that could sit nicely atop your desk or display shelves.

Simply Toys also carries brands such as Banpresto and Re-ment that produce toys from popular anime series.

Source

Shows like Demon Slayer, Evangelion and even classics like Sailor Moon are not spared from the figurine treatment.

Source

Do note that not all the figurines we feature are available, so do check in with the team at SimplyToys before heading down to save yourself a trip.

Promotion only valid at Vivocity outlet

While we cannot confirm the duration of the sale, the promotion is only available at the Vivocity outlet for now. You can read up on the rest of the terms and conditions on their Facebook post here.

Here’s how you can get to Simply Toys Vivocity.

Simply Toys – Vivocity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-32/33, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm (Daily)

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront Station

Toys of our childhoods bring back memories

Almost anyone can appreciate receiving a toy or figurine as a gift.

After all, we do fondly remember the cartoons we watched as a child so receiving something that brings back those memories will surely tug at the heartstrings.

If you find yourself scrambling for Christmas gifts, this is your reminder to get started early this year.

