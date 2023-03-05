Singapore Airlines’ Mahjong Set Is Back & Now Even Cheaper, Available In Green Only

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Airlines Mahjong Set Now Selling For Cheapest Price Yet

In the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic when most of us couldn’t travel, Singapore Airlines (SIA) remained in our thoughts when they launched a mahjong set.

The beautiful product ensured that we could have a memento of our cherished local brand even when we couldn’t sit in their planes. However, at S$338, it was a bit on the pricey side.

Now that we’re back travelling with a vengeance, the SIA mahjong set is also back and at its cheapest price yet — S$194.

It’s available only in the limited-edition green colour.

Singapore Airlines mahjong set previously sold in 2021

According to the listing on SIA’s KrisShop, the mahjong set on sale is similar to the one they sold in December 2021.

That means the tiles each have a glossy, clear backing with the SIA logo stamped on it and the signature SIA batik motif in green as the centre.

The designs of the suits, honours and flowers are also travel-inspired, e.g. a plane for one bamboo and a suitcase to represent 白板 (white board).

The set includes chips and translucent gold dice with glitter, enclosed in a matching green case with embossed batik imprints.

1st mahjong set cost S$338

At S$194, the current price is a steal especially since the first mahjong set, launched by SIA in December 2020, cost S$338.

Singaporeans may recall that this limited-edition set was blue, but had the same batik-inspired design.

It also came with a matching navy blue case with tiles, chips, dice and marker.

Unsurprisingly, this set sold out quickly.

Mahjong set returned three more times

A year later in December 2021, the green version of the mahjong set made its debut.

At the time, its price of S$388 was higher than the blue one but it was lapped up anyway.

Half a year after that, the green mahjong set returned at the discounted price of S$271.60.

Thus, its latest comeback is the 4th time SIA has released a mahjong set for sale.

And at S$194, it’s also selling for its cheapest price yet.

Members of KrisFlyer, SIA’s frequent flyer programme, may also get it for 24,250 miles.

Cheaper than Carousell

The current price is not only half the initial price of the green set, but it’s also cheaper than the sets sold over Carousell.

A check on the online marketplace showed a number of listings for the green set.

However, its lowest selling price was S$210, offered by two listings.

Thus, if you’ve always been eyeing the set for yourself or as a gift, now could be the time to finally splurge.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from KrisShop.