S’pore Dad Initially Says No To Having Cats, Now Grooms Felines & Buys Them Toys

Safe to say, they're his babies now.

16 Jun 2023

Singapore Dad Pampers Cats That He Initially Didn’t Want

As a child, having your parents agree to a pet is like striking the lottery — not everyone is so lucky.

One young adult in Singapore decided to try her luck by bringing home two cats despite her father’s objections.

However, instead of hating the felines, he started to treat them as his own.

Amused by his sudden change of heart, she posted clips of her father’s loving acts on TikTok.

Many who watched the video could apparently relate to the OP’s situation.

Dad in Singapore warms up to pet cats

On Wednesday (14 Jun), TikTok user @pidanleee posted a video sharing about her dad’s change of heart about her cats.

At the start of the clip, her dad — stern-faced — told her that he did not want cats in the house.

It then shows the dad scolding one of the cats that the OP had brought home anyway.

However, he soon began to open up to the adorable creatures.

He teaches them tricks, feeds them treats, and also appears to be the designated groomer.

Those who own cats would know the struggle of getting these felines in the shower.

However, the OP’s cats appeared to be completely relaxed with her dad’s gentle touch, only letting out the occasional meow.

At one point, the dad went so far as to build a cat tree for the two felines.

By the end of the video, it’s apparent that both the dad and the cats have formed an inseparable bond.

He even trusts them to pick lucky numbers for his next 4D draw.

Many could relate to the situation

As it turns out, many others have faced similar situations with their parents.

One cat owner shared that they discovered their father sleeping with the pet even though he claimed to be allergic.

Meanwhile, another commenter shared that their mother was the same.

However, she became the main caretaker of the animals despite her initial reservations.

One user speculated the reasoning behind such contradictory behaviour.

They reckoned that parents usually oppose pets as they’re afraid of the grief when the animals inevitably pass on.

Cats become dad’s best friend after two days

It’s definitely heartwarming to see the love that the father has for his new furkids.

We hope that the cats live long and happy lives and continue to bring joy to the family.

Have you experienced a similar situation to this? Let us know in the comments.

