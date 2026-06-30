Opinion: Goal 2034 sounds nice, but S’pore may never qualify for the World Cup in my lifetime

MS Speaks: Why I feel I may not live long enough to see Singapore qualify for the World Cup

This piece is part of MS Speaks, a segment in which MS News reporters share their honest views on current affairs and trending topics. Views expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect those of the publication.

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When then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong launched Goal 2010 in 1998, it was supposed to be Singapore football’s moonshot moment.

The dream was simple: qualify for the FIFA World Cup by 2010.

It was ambitious, bold, and perhaps even necessary for a football scene that needed a shot of optimism.

Fast forward to 2026, and we are still waiting for our first World Cup appearance. However, we’ve now got a new target.

Back in 2019, Minister Edwin Tong, then vice-president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), described qualifying for the 2034 FIFA World Cup as a “realistic” goal.

The ambition later became part of the wider ‘Unleash The Roar!’ national football project aimed at transforming the local game.

The problem is that many Singaporeans have heard this story before.

Goal 2010 became a cautionary tale

For those too young to remember, Goal 2010 wasn’t just a slogan.

It was a national project backed by significant investment, planning, and publicity. The idea was that by aiming for the World Cup, Singapore football would elevate itself to a new level.

Instead, the dream quietly faded away as the years went by.

Singapore never came close to reaching the World Cup and exited the qualification campaign long before South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010.

To be fair, not everything about Goal 2010 was a failure.

It sparked conversations about youth development and raised expectations for local football.

Some of the structures created during that period, such as the National Football Academy (NFA) and later the FAS Football Academy (FFA), laid the foundations for future generations.

But if the ultimate objective was World Cup qualification, it missed by a country mile.

The target has shifted significantly

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: While we were busy frowning upon “void deck football”, the rest of Asia and even Southeast Asia have not stood still.

Just look at the Asian powerhouses such as Japan and South Korea who are now regulars at the World Cup.

Even Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam have built stronger pathways and consistently produce players capable of competing at higher levels.

Meanwhile, Singapore has spent much of the past decade struggling to climb the FIFA rankings and remain far from Asia’s elite.

It doesn’t help that kids nowadays are hard-pressed to find an open field to kick a ball around due to the city’s land scarcity.

The expanded World Cup format may have more spots but it doesn’t automatically make qualification realistic.

Singapore isn’t merely trying to overtake one or two nations. They need to leapfrog dozens of countries that have stronger football ecosystems, larger talent pools and more established professional structures.

It’s not impossible. It’s just incredibly difficult.

Football dreams cannot be built on slogans

The biggest lesson from Goal 2010 isn’t that we shouldn’t dream. It’s the fact that dreams alone don’t produce results.

For every successful footballing nation, there are decades of groundwork behind the scenes.

Youth academies, quality coaching, competitive domestic leagues, as well as a football culture that encourages the next generation to pursue the sport seriously.

‘Unleash the Roar’, a movement which pledges to raise the level of Singapore football, deserves credit for trying to address many of these issues.

The focus on grassroots development and creating clearer pathways for young players is certainly more comprehensive than simply declaring a target year.

But football development is rarely linear. You can’t simply set a deadline and expect success to arrive on schedule.

Just ask anyone who remembers Goal 2010.

I hope I’m wrong

As a football fan myself, nothing would make me happier than watching the Lions walk out onto a World Cup pitch.

Just imagine the scenes. The national anthem playing before a global audience.

Singaporeans gathering in coffeeshops and community centres to cheer on the Singapore team.

An entire generation truly believing that local football matters again — a throwback to the good old days when I was glued to the television watching Fandi Ahmad and company play the beautiful game.

I would love to be proven spectacularly wrong.

However, looking at where Singapore football stands today, qualifying for the World Cup by 2034 still feels more like an aspiration than an expectation.



In fact, if I’m being completely honest, I’m not even convinced Singapore will qualify for a World Cup in my lifetime.

If that sounds pessimistic, it is because it probably is.

After living through Goal 2010 and now Goal 2034, I think I earned the right to be sceptical.

Dreaming is important. But at some point, Singapore football needs something more convincing than another date attached to another slogan.

Until then, the World Cup remains exactly what it has always been for Singapore fans: a tournament we spectate, rather than one we play in.

Also read: 5 facts about Gavin Lee, the coach who finally led S’pore to Asian Cup qualification on merit

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Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore.