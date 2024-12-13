‘Noisy’, ‘dangerous’: Football should be banned at HDB void decks, say 53% of people polled

Poll: 53% feel that football should be banned from HDB void decks

Football is a sport that holds immense popularity across the globe, and Singapore is no exception.

Most of us may share a familiar childhood memory of playing football with our friends at the void deck. And behind us, on a wall nearby, will be a sign that says “no football”.

Somehow, the presence of the sign just makes the kickabout more fun, probably due to the rebellious nature of it. Fast forward to the present day and apparently, playing football at the void deck is still a big no-no.

As recent as Jan 2024, authorities barricaded an empty void deck at a Housing Board estate in Woodlands after noise complaints.

A recent poll by Answers.sg found that 53% of over 5,000 respondents felt that football should not be allowed at void decks.

Leslie Mui, 53, told MS News: “I used to play football at void decks in my younger days. Not trying to find excuses for doing so but back then, we used small plastic balls and the ‘destructive’ power was not so great.”

“It was many years later when I was carrying my baby girl, that I realised how dangerous it was, when some kids were playing football at the same void deck,” he continued.

Safety and noise concerns about football at void decks

One of the top reasons cited by those advocating for a ban on football in void decks is safety.

Void decks are communal areas where residents of all ages gather; ranging from the little ones to the elderly.

“Void decks should be a place where people feel safe, a place where old folks can hang out and interact,” said Mr Mui, who’s a real estate salesperson.

“Everyone who lives in a HDB flat has to walk past the void deck, so having footballs flying around can be quite dangerous.”

These areas — designed for socialising or holding events — also lack the proper equipment, such as goalposts or protective barriers, for high-octane sports like football.

Football in these confined and crowded spaces poses a risk, where an errant ball can easily damage property or hurt passers-by and players.

What’s more, the noise generated by a football game at the void deck can be disruptive to the peace and quiet that HDB residents crave.

Samantha Low, 32, civil servant, shared with MS News: “I think football shouldn’t be played at void decks because of how they are currently designed. It may risk passers-by getting injured, damage infrastructure and lead to noise complaints.”

Understandably, the shouting from enthusiastic players and thumping of the ball hitting the pillars can quickly become a nuisance.

Is football the best use of void deck space?

For 37-year-old Patrick Paran, football should not be played at void decks for the safety of others, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Paran, a former professional player and current football coach, continued:

Kids should be taught not to fear the sun and heat, as there are ample courts and fields available for kickabouts.

He felt that the public should only be more accommodating on rainy days when kids may want to play football at the void decks.

However, Mr Paran agrees that land-scarce Singapore should prioritise void decks for activities that benefit the majority of residents, not just football enthusiasts.

As public housing estates are already under pressure to accommodate residential, commercial, and recreational needs, many may thus view football as an inefficient use of the limited space in void decks.

Unleash the roar

At first glance, banning football from void decks seems to contradict the objectives of the Singapore government, which launched ‘Unleash The Roar‘ (UTR) in 2021.

UTR is a national movement which aims to raise the levels of Singapore football and rally the nation behind a shared dream.

Growing football in Singapore requires nurturing it from the grassroots level to the elite and professional stages.

And in land-scarce Singapore, where there are not that many public fields for kids to have a casual kickabout, where else can they play the beautiful game if not at void decks?

Lack of venues in Singapore

Singapore’s commitment to sports development is commendable. However, one of the key challenges facing the local football community is the availability of affordable and accessible venues.

Free-to-play fields, like those managed by ActiveSG under the Dual-Use Scheme (DUS), often fill up quickly.

On the other hand, private futsal pitches are pricey, making it unaffordable for young players. Even these are dwindling in number.

In Dec 2023, all the football pitch operators at Bukit Timah’s Turf City had to vacate their premises by the end of the month as their lease had ended, and the land had been earmarked for residential use.

Hence, for some, the void deck may be the only available space to engage in a casual game of football.

Banning football in void decks could limit opportunities for these football enthusiasts, especially those who do not have access to other alternatives.

Shaun Tan, 29, believes that banning football from void decks is acceptable as it might inconvenience residents due to safety and noise concerns.

“However, more football courts should be built to fill the gap so kids can play without having to pay,” said the football content creator.

“In my area, there used to be six street football courts. Now, only three are left due to urban development.”

Talent development pathway

For young aspiring athletes, casual play in community spaces like void decks is often the first step towards becoming more involved in the sport.

By removing such spaces for play and practice, we risk diminishing grassroots football development in Singapore.

In fact, some of the best players in the world today — think Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar — started playing on the streets in their countries.

Playing football at the void deck won’t necessarily lead to turning pro, but it definitely makes the sport more accessible to the younger generation at the grassroots level.

The void deck, while not ideal, serves as a space where young people can hone their skills in a relaxed and informal environment.

Moreover, the Football Association of Singapore relies heavily on grassroots initiatives to scout for new talent for the various age group programs.

Without accessible spaces for informal play, young budding players may miss the opportunity to develop their passion for football.

This may in turn impact Singapore’s football development programs in the long run.

Mr Tan, a five-time champion of Panna — a form of street football — said: “As long as kids can pick up a ball and have a place to enjoy the game, more of them will take up the sport, allowing it to grow in Singapore.”

Football at void decks: Balancing space and community needs

We should consider a more balanced approach rather than banning football outright at void decks.

Town councils can consider setting designated times for football in these spaces.

Another possible solution is to build futsal courts within the void decks. A proper void deck futsal court with goalposts and proper fencing will be safer for all.

This will also free up the outdoor space initially set aside for the futsal courts. Furthermore, it will make the court weatherproof and safe to play even when it is raining.

Ms Low, a mother of one, said: “If key parameters [safety, noise, and structure stability] are considered during the design phase, football should be allowed at the void deck, as sports bring out the best in individuals, foster community bonds, and keep people active.”

A call for practical solutions

Deciding whether to ban football in HDB void decks is neither easy nor straightforward.

Safety and noise are valid concerns, but the void deck is a practical option for football enthusiasts without alternatives.

A balanced approach, considering community needs and supporting youth football development, is better than an outright ban.

Investing in public football fields and safe infrastructure for casual games could ease tensions between void deck football players and residents.

At the end of the day, Singapore’s football culture needs space to thrive and develop.

With careful planning, the void deck can contribute to that development without compromising residents’ safety and well-being.

