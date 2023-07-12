S’pore Symphony Orchestra Is Performing At Victoria Concert Hall, ACS(I) & Botanic Gardens, Admission Is Free

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Symphony Orchestra Is Having 3 Free Concerts This July

When thinking of new activities to try with the fam, a classical music concert may not be the first thing that comes to mind, at least here in Singapore.

While most people might have the impression that such a showcase would cost a pretty penny, that isn’t necessarily the case. In fact, you now have the chance to catch three of them — and you won’t have to pay a cent.

This July, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will be performing a series of free concerts at various venues across the country.

Whether you’re a music lover, an avid concertgoer, or simply want to see our very own symphony orchestra in action, this is a perfect opportunity to experience classical music in a whole new way.

Take in a midday symphony soirée at Victoria Concert Hall

Imagine listening to a full orchestra filling the majestic Victoria Concert Hall with beautiful classical tunes… during your lunch break.

That is what you can look forward to with the first concert in the SSO’s July lineup, which is the SSO Lunchtime Concert.

It will take place on Wednesday (19 Jul) at 12.30pm at the Victoria Concert Hall, home of the SSO since 1980.

Conducted by the symphony orchestra’s Associate Conductor, Rodolfo Barráez, this one-hour concert makes the perfect midday refresher for a hectic workday. You might even walk back to the office with a spring in your step.

No registration is needed, but tickets are required for admission and will be available for collection from 11.30am to 12pm on the day at the ground floor atrium.

Once you have collected your ticket, you may make your way into the concert hall as doors open 30 minutes before the programme begins.

For more details on age limits, admission, as well as photography and video recording rules, please visit the concert webpage here.

Enjoy an evening of classical music in the South West

For those residing in the South West region of Singapore, the SSO is bringing its magic directly to your neighbourhood with the SSO In Your Community Concert.

The event is slated to take place on Friday (21 Jul) at 7.30pm at the Centre for Performing Arts 2 in Anglo Chinese School (Independent) (ACS I).

Once again led by Mr Barráez, the event is a great chance for the South West community — and those willing to travel there — to enjoy a complimentary evening of easy-listening classical music.

Registration for this concert is required and all slots have already been taken up. However, a limited number of seats will still be available for walk-ins on the day itself.

Doors open half an hour before the programme begins, and attendees are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to secure their seats.

To find out more about registration, age limits, as well as photography and video recording rules, please visit the concert webpage here.

Bask in classical harmonies amidst nature at Singapore Botanic Gardens

The last of the SSO’s three free concerts merges the wonders of classical music and nature as it takes place at none other than the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Happening on Saturday (22 Jul) at 6pm, the Temasek Foundation SSO Symphony in the Gardens is a time to treat yourself and your loved ones to an hour of classical harmonies while being surrounded by fresh air and natural scenery.

Mr Barráez will take the helm once more, this time on the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

Admission is free and registration is not needed, but pet owners — yes, you can bring your furbabies! — are advised to abide by the venue’s Visiting Guidelines.

To learn more about photography and video recording guidelines, visit the concert webpage here.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra programme brings to life works of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & more

For each concert, the SSO will perform a diverse selection of classical music, including pieces by Tchaikovsky and Dvořák.

Here is the full programme that concertgoers can look forward to:

Each concert is approximately one hour long with no intermission, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the music and take in every second. Just don’t forget to make a trip to the toilet before you go in.

To find out more about the concerts, visit the SSO website here.

And here is how you can get to each concert venue:



SSO Lunchtime Concert

Address: 11 Empress Place, #01-02, Singapore 179558

Date: 19 July 2023

Time: 12.30pm

Nearest MRT: Raffles Place Station



SSO In Your Community Concert

Address: 121 Dover Road, Singapore 139650

Date: 21 July 2023

Time: 7.30pm

Nearest MRT: One-North Station



Temasek Foundation SSO Symphony in the Gardens

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

Date: 22 July 2023

Time: 6pm

Nearest MRT: Botanic Gardens Station

You can also stay updated on all the latest SSO happenings by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Let’s show our support for our local classical music scene

Going to a local classical concert is more than just getting to enjoy wonderful music — it’s also about supporting the arts and culture sector.

By attending these performances, you’re playing a role in ensuring that future generations too can enjoy the beauty of symphonic music.

And best of all, you don’t have to spend too much of anything — be it time or money — to enjoy the show.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Featured image courtesy of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.