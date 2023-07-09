Kit Chan, Mavis Hee & Ayden Sng To Play At Free National Day Concert On 5 Aug

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kit Chan Among 11 Artistes Performing At National Day Concert At Gardens By The Day

There is probably no National Day song more iconic in Singapore than ‘Home’ by Kit Chan. This year, fans can watch her perform it live for free.

The Singaporean singer will be gracing the stage of the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 on 5 Aug.

Other iconic local stars, such as Mavis Hee and Ayden Sng, will also be performing at the free concert in commemoration of the nation’s 58th birthday.

Event space can accommodate up to 30,000 people

Happening on Saturday (5 Aug), 7.30pm, the fifth edition of the concert will take place at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.

Notably, The Meadow is Singapore’s largest outdoor garden event space. It can accommodate up to 30,000 people at once.

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 will see music performances, carnival activities, and a fireworks display. Admission to the concert is free.

Kit Chan will play ‘Home’ at National Day concert, Mavis Hee & more will perform

This year, Kit Chan will perform the iconic National Day Song ‘Home’ live at the concert. It will be even more special, considering 2023 is the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Dick Lee-composed anthem.

Elusive singer-songwriter Mavis Hee will also make a rare appearance at the event.

There, she will deliver a rendition of ‘Moon River’ and ‘Moonlight in the City’. The latter was the theme song of the 1996 Chinese drama Tofu Street.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to performances by:

Suthasini Rajendran

Clement Chow

Ann Hussein

Ayden Sng

Jaynesh Isuran

The Freshman

MICappella

Vocaluptuous

Voices Of Singapore

Singapore Malay singing reality show ‘Juara Mic Junior’ contestants

The concert will be hosted by radio DJ Vernetta Lopez and actor-host-singer Fauzie Laily, who will also perform a mash-up of pop hits alongside singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan.

For more details, visit the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 website.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp and Gardens by the Bay on Facebook.