Halimah & PM Lee Stand-Ins Appear At NDP Rehearsal, S’poreans Amused By ‘Stunt Doubles’

Halimah & PM Lee Stand-Ins At NDP Rehearsals

An event as big as the annual National Day Parade (NDP) requires a lot of coordinating and rehearsing.

From individual performances to the military march-ins, every bit of the parade requires utmost perfection as Singapore celebrates its independence. So, it is no surprise that even the arrival of VIPs is carefully orchestrated before the big day as well.

As the VIPs are busy people, the organisers usually get other people to stand in for them during rehearsals. Funnily enough, this year’s stand-ins seem to be tickling TikTok users with their appearances.

One user on TikTok shared some videos of these “stunt doubles”. These include actors standing in for leaders such as President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong.

Actress playing President Halimah Yacob dressed like her

The first video, uploaded by TikTok user @trashkendra, showed an actress standing in for President Halimah Yacob during a recent NDP dress rehearsal.

Donning a white hijab and a red blouse complete with pearl necklaces, she seems to be emulating our President’s signature dress sense.

As the actress made her rounds inspecting the Singapore Armed Forces, she interacted with a soldier from the contingent.

She even went around parade grounds in a buggy waving a Singapore flag — just like the real President Halimah would during the actual NDP.

Towards the end of rehearsals, she even shook hands with the performers there.

The OP added in a comment saying that there was a brief pause from the crowd when the President’s stand-in arrived.

We have to say, the woman’s resemblance to President Halimah is uncanny.

PM Lee portrayed by young ‘stunt double’

In the second video, the TikTok user showed a person who appears to be a stand-in for PM Lee Hsien Loong.

He disembarked a BMW sedan wearing a pink short-sleeved button-down.

The actor waved at the audience before climbing up the state podium.

Perhaps the organisers overestimated the actor’s ability to look older, as he seems a little young to be playing the PM. Perhaps he might better fit the role of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin next time.

Netizens amused by President Halimah & PM Lee stand-ins at NDP rehearsals

TikTok users who came across these humourous videos seem tickled and amused by these stand-ins.

One commenter likened the actors to stunt doubles, like those from action movies.

Another said that the stand-in was channelling her inner President Halimah for this moment.

There was also someone jokingly addressing the physical discrepancy between the actor and the actual PM Lee, noting that he looks different from usual.

Do you think the actors did a good job playing Singapore’s figureheads? Let us know in the comments.

