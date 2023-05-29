President Halimah Yacob Will Not Be Running For Re-Election, Says It Was A Privilege To Serve

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

President Halimah Yacob Decides To Not Run For 2nd Term

President Halimah Yacob has announced that she will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming presidential election in Singapore.

Her term as the President of the Republic of Singapore will end on 13 Sep.

Per the Elections Department, the presidential election has to be within three months before her term expires.

Madam Halimah issued a statement about her decision on her Facebook page on Monday (29 May).

Halimah Yacob says being president was an inspiring & humbling experience

In the statement, she wrote that she has decided not to stand for re-election in the upcoming presidential election.

This decision comes after “very careful consideration” on her part.

She said that serving as the eighth president of Singapore for the last six years was a great honour and privilege.

“The experience has been most inspiring and, at the same time, humbling,” she wrote.

Highlighting the significant responsibilities of the office, Madam Halimah expressed that she has tried her best to fulfil them since she assumed the position in 2017.

Through her presidency, she aimed to help create a more caring and compassionate society.

“I am glad I was never alone in this journey,” she said. “Working together, we strengthened the voices of our communities and uplifted those who are most in need, particularly the disadvantaged and vulnerable among us.”

Highlighted the importance of the Presidency in Singapore’s democracy

She expressed her pride towards Singaporeans who stood together to support each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our social cohesion was put to the test, and we passed with flying colours,” she said.

Recalling her meetings with foreign leaders, Madam Halimah said that they expressed their respect and admiration for our good system of governance.

This could only be achieved by the strong social cohesion among our multi-racial and multi-religious society.

She reiterated the fact that the Presidency is the highest office in the land, saying that it is a key institution in our democracy.

Together with the Government, the unifying role of the President has always been critical to our nation’s success, she said.

This role will be even more important as Singapore finds its way in a troubled and uncertain world.

Expressed gratitude to Singaporeans & family for their support

Madam Halimah expressed her gratitude to all Singaporeans for their trust, understanding, and kindness during her tenure.

She also thanked the community, social, and business organisations she has worked with. They have inspired her with their conviction and enthusiasm to build a better Singapore, she added.

“We are all united by our deep love for Singapore, our desire to see Singapore do well, and our determination to make it a great home for all Singaporeans.”

Madam Halimah said that she has been most fortunate to have the chance to serve all Singaporeans regardless of race, language, or social standing as the President of Singapore.

“I will forever cherish the fond memories of the people I have met, and the experiences acquired during my term.”

Finally, she thanked her husband and family for their unstinting support throughout her term as President.

We thank Madam Halimah for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavours, whatever they may be.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Liu Ying/MCI via Halimah Yacob on Facebook.