S’pore & Thailand WC Qualifier At National Stadium Sells 20K Tickets, Sale Still Ongoing

Singapore Match Against Thailand For WC Qualifier Sells 20k Tickets

The second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are upon us, and local football fans are undoubtedly eager to support the Lions for their upcoming games.

This much was evident with Singapore’s match against Thailand selling 20,000 tickets.

Taking place on home soil at the National Stadium, it will be the Lions’ first home game for the second round of the qualifiers.

In a post via Facebook, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) revealed that the upcoming game between Singapore and Thailand has sold 20,000 tickets.

To be held on Tuesday (21 Nov), it will take place at the National Stadium at 8pm. The match is also Singapore’s first home game for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Grouped with powerhouses South Korea and China along with Thailand, the match is undoubtedly an important one for Singapore to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

Fans have also shown their support for the Lions on the Facebook post by FAS.

Both teams at bottom of table

In the first round of the qualifiers, Singapore beat Guam 3-1 on aggregate to advance.

They then lost 5-0 to South Korea in their first match of the second round qualifiers.

It was an admittedly tough match against a team currently ranked 26th in the FIFA World rankings, and boasting Europe-based superstars such as Son Heung-min.

Thailand similarly lost 2-1 to China, coming into the 21 Nov match with zero points as well.

As it stands, both teams are at the bottom of the table for the second round of the qualifiers, Thailand one spot above Singapore based on goal difference.

Here’s wishing the Lions the best of luck for their upcoming game against Thailand at the National Stadium. If you’d like to support them in person, tickets are available for purchase here.

