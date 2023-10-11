Indonesia Reportedly In Talks To Co-Host World Cup 2034 With S’pore, M’sia & Australia

Indonesia Reportedly In Talks With Australia To Co-Host World Cup 2034 With Singapore & Malaysia

Indonesia is reportedly in talks with Australia to co-host World Cup 2034 with its regional neighbours Malaysia and Singapore.

The president of Indonesia’s football federation (PSSI) claimed that he had approached Malaysia and Singapore and said both countries were interested in co-hosting the tournament.

Though it’s unclear if the bid will come to fruition, some have described the joint bid as the “main competitor” to another proposal by Saudi Arabia.

Singapore among 4 countries discussing co-hosting World Cup 2034

Erick Thohir, president of PSSI, told The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that Indonesia is currently in talks with Australia to co-host the 2034 World Cup together with Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Thohir had reportedly visited Malaysia and Singapore and confirmed both countries’ interest in holding the quadrennial tournament,

When I visited Malaysia and Singapore, both countries expressed interest to join Indonesia and Australia.

Mr Thohir said the bid is “quite strong”, referencing past World Cups co-hosted by several nations.

He also said that the odds of winning the bid are “bigger” with Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore’s inclusion.

However, the physical distance between the four countries, as well as their relatively lacklustre performance in the World Cup, might prove to be potential stumbling blocks, reported SMH.

Despite these obstacles, French sports TV channel RMC Sport said the bid might be the “main competitor” to another bid put forward by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia had submitted a letter of intent to host the football tournament earlier this week.

GOAL reported that Saudi Arabia is widely viewed as the “heavy favourite” to win the bid.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) for a statement on the proposal.

World Cup 2034, if co-hosted by Singapore, will see a new tournament format featuring 48 teams.

Featured image adapted from Your Lifestyle Business on Unsplash.