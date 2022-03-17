3-Year-Old Boy Youngest To Name 200 Country Flags, Sets Singapore Record

For some of us, naming 10 country flags may be a breeze. But raise that to 100, or even 200, and the only flag we’ll be identifying is a white one.

Well, not for this 3-year-old toddler in Singapore who can proudly say that naming 200 country flags is child’s play for him.

On 12 Mar, Singaporean Ezac Lim Ee Zher set a national record in the Singapore Book Of Records for being the youngest to name 200 country flags.

And he impressively clinched the title under 8 minutes at his home.

3-year-old boy recognises 200 country flags from flashcards

Despite only being 2 years and 11 months old, little Ezac Lim can already name all 200 flags of countries and territories around the world from flash cards.

He apparently managed to accomplish this remarkable feat in 7 minutes and 33 seconds.

On 12 Mar, he earned the recognition of being the youngest to mark the achievement in the Singapore Book Of Records.

But it doesn’t just stop there. The 3-year-old can also name a majority of countries just by looking at a world map.

Started learning country & region names when he was born

Speaking to 8world, Ezac’s father Mr Lim Li Wei said that Ezac has been learning to identify over 200 flags since January.

He did so through watching YouTube videos by himself and learning the countries’ names from a poster of the world’s flags that his parents had bought.

Mr Lim also shared that they had a world map on one of the walls of their home.

Ezac has apparently been looking at this map ever since he was born and started learning the names of countries and regions when he began learning how to speak.

In a YouTube video posted by Mr Lim, the toddler could be seen enthusiastically naming all of the countries’ flags without having to pause to think.

Remarkable feat by a 3-year-old

Despite our knowledge accumulated over the years, many of us may still struggle to name at least 100 country flags in a short amount of time.

For a young boy like Ezac to be able to name over 200 national flags effortlessly is truly an impressive feat. We’re sure his parents are immensely proud of him.

Congratulations to Ezac for his achievement, and we hope that he will continue to do great things as he grows older.

Do you have friends or family who think that they can rise up to the challenge? Let us know in the comments.

