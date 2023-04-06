S’porean Footballer Passes Away After Collapse, Tributes Pour In From Friends

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Footballer Karthik Raj Passes Away In Kuala Lumpur After Collapse

After collapsing last Saturday (1 Apr), 25-year-old Singaporean footballer Karthik Raj was admitted to a hospital before he passed away in Singapore.

At the time of the tragedy, he was in Kuala Lumpur (KL) with his team under the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

Tributes have poured in for Karthik since news of his passing broke.

Singaporean footballer passes away on 5 Apr after collapsing

SKA took to Facebook on Thursday (6 Apr) to share news of Karthik’s passing.

Karthik, who played for the association’s National Football League Division 1 Team, collapsed on 1 Apr while with his team in KL.

The 25-year-old was then conveyed to Kuala Lumpur General Hospital via ambulance.

The next day, Karthik was medically repatriated to Singapore and brought to Singapore General Hospital for “urgent medical care”.

Despite the doctors’ best efforts, the 25-year-old passed away on Wednesday (5 Apr).

Tributes pour in for deceased football player

Tributes have poured in from Karthik’s friends and former teammates following his passing.

Singaporean footballer Zulfahmi Arifin expressed his condolences in an Instagram Story post, sharing how much he’ll be missed.

Fellow footballer Zharfan Rohaizad similarly posted a tribute to his own Instagram Story on the same day.

According to Transfermarkt, Karthik was a former player of the National Football Academy’s Under-17 and Under-18 sides.

He joined Hougang United for a season in 2020 followed by a season at Balestier Khalsa Association in 2021.

Karthik went to Singapore Khalsa Association as an official player at the start of 2022. Together with his teammates, he clinched the Singapore Football League 1 championship that year.

Singapore Khalsa Association described Karthik as a “promising footballer” and a “great asset” to the team, winning praise from fellow players and coaching staff. He was also voted the young player of the year by his teammates.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Karthik’s family. May he rest in peace.

