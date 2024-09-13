S’porean moves to Korea for fiancé, gains confidence to launch startup supporting seniors back home

3 Singaporeans share how working overseas helped them at work back home

Working in a foreign country is the kind of adventure that sounds both exhilarating and utterly terrifying.

The thrill of exploring new cultures combined with the fear of navigating unknown waters can leave anyone in a whirlwind of emotions. But for those brave enough to take the plunge, it’s an experience that can change everything.

Just ask these three Singaporeans, who embraced the challenge and found that working overseas not only broadened their horizons but also provided them with valuable skills and perspectives they now use in their careers back home.

HR professional moves to Korea for love

What began as a way to avoid a long-distance relationship turned into an unexpected journey of self-discovery for 29-year-old Lim Kai Ning when she moved to Seoul, South Korea to be with her fiancé, who was posted there for work by his previous employer, an energy management MNC.

Then an HR professional at Unilever, she transferred to the company’s Korean office in June 2021.

“Working abroad was never really a dream of mine, but when the opportunity arose, I went for it,” Kai Ning told MS News.

Living in Korea was a crash course in navigating a different culture and work environment. One experience that stood out for her was participating in hoesik — company dinners with lots of food and alcohol.

“Koreans are great drinkers, and I’m… well, not so much,” she laughed. But those dinners became special moments because her usually reserved colleagues would loosen up, and she learned how important it was to build relationships beyond the office.

Of course, the journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. The hierarchical work culture and language barriers were tough, but Kai Ning’s adaptability and sense of humour — like playfully dodging age-related questions with “You shouldn’t ask women for their age!” — helped her thrive.

The chance to “start afresh” overseas gave her a new perspective and confidence, which she brought back to Singapore in May 2022. Watching her Korean friends embrace unconventional career paths made her reconsider her own fears about straying from a traditional route.

Inspired by this shift in mindset and driven by her passion for social impact, she launched The Courage Chapter, a startup connecting senior professionals with meaningful projects, in November 2023.

“I noticed that my relatives and mentors in their 50s and 60s had gained so much experience over their careers, and I wanted to create a way for them to share that knowledge during retirement,”

Kai Ning explained. “Besides offering some income, work also fosters social connections, gives a sense of purpose, and helps prevent cognitive decline.”

She now takes on projects with Unilever on a part-time basis while dedicating most of her time to The Courage Chapter.

“I had the courage to start The Courage Chapter partly because of my experience in Korea,” she shared.

Writer tries multiple jobs in Australia to support family

MS News’ very own Dhanya Shri Vimalan has dabbled in everything from retail to F&B to journalism — and she hasn’t even hit her mid-twenties yet.

The 23-year-old moved to Perth, Australia, for school during her teens and took on various jobs to support her single-parent family and keep busy.

Her working journey began at 17 with casual gigs, where she became a familiar face behind the counter at Skechers, Levi’s, and Mexican fast food chain Zambrero.

But Dhanya didn’t stop there. She ventured into writing, landing positions at Startup News before sharpening her skills as Editor-in-Chief of the student-run media outlet GROK Magazine.

Balancing work, studies, and her social life was no walk in the park. Late nights meeting deadlines became the norm, all while keeping up with her academic work and dipping her toes into Australia’s “intense” party culture on weekends.

After finishing her studies, Dhanya decided to return to Singapore, joining the editorial team at MS News in March 2024.

The move was driven by a strong sense of family — her brother was back for National Service, and her mum had relocated here for work. Feeling homesick, Dhanya seized the chance to keep doing what she loved while staying close to them.

Her time Down Under left a lasting impact on her work ethic. The variety of jobs she took on helped her build independence and a strong sense of responsibility — traits she now applies to her journalism career.

Adding overseas companies to her CV also turned out to be an unexpected bonus for Dhanya when she started applying for jobs here.

“Returning to Singapore with experience from Australia was a plus to a lot of people who viewed my resume, which surprised me — I didn’t think where I studied or worked to be a big factor.”

Employers saw her international exposure as a sign of adaptability and fresh perspectives.

More importantly, it pushed her out of her comfort zone, letting her try new things and learn new skills.

Working in an unfamiliar country is, I think, one of the very few ways to challenge yourself and become the best version you can be.

Visual merchandiser blossoms through regional work trips

Just a few years ago, 33-year-old Stellar Yeo couldn’t have imagined herself confidently leading large teams.

But after two years of jet-setting on frequent two-week work trips to Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, she blossomed into a powerhouse in her role as a visual merchandiser manager at an international sportswear brand.

It all started back when Stellar was with fashion giant H&M. As part of the expansion team, she oversaw new store openings in those three countries, working closely with locals and colleagues from China.

These experiences didn’t just sharpen her visual merchandising skills — they also equipped her with the leadership chops that have taken her to where she is today.

“Working in different countries showed me all sorts of working cultures and styles,” she elaborated. “This adaptability has been crucial in my current role, where I manage diverse groups of people.”

Because of this, Stellar urges fellow Singaporeans to step out of their comfort zones and seize any opportunity to work overseas.

“Singapore’s work culture is safe and familiar, but going abroad forces you to adapt and grow,” she said. “That can really help you stand out in your career.”

NYC Youth Panel aims to connect youths with overseas job opportunities

Kai Ning’s, Dhanya’s, and Stellar’s experiences show just how beneficial working overseas can be, opening doors to both career and personal growth.

That’s why the National Youth Council (NYC)’s #JobHacks Youth Panel wants to spread the word: young Singaporeans can and should explore these opportunities, particularly in Southeast Asia (SEA).

There are some issues, though.

A recent survey by the panel found that 75% of youths under 35 are unaware of career prospects in the region. The research also highlights that most job portals lack advanced filters and details on company credibility, job markets, and visa requirements.

Determined to address this, the panel of around 30 youths aged 15 to 35 presented its challenge statement at the NYC Youth Policy Forum on 24 Aug:

How might we help young Singaporeans under 35 to find jobs and economic opportunities in Southeast Asia?

The panel highlighted several reasons why gaining work experience in the region is valuable:

Economic opportunities: SEA’s growing tech and manufacturing sectors offer higher salaries and career growth.

SEA’s growing tech and manufacturing sectors offer higher salaries and career growth. Regional integration: Working in SEA strengthens understanding and connections.

Working in SEA strengthens understanding and connections. Competitive advantage: Diverse market exposure boosts employability.

Diverse market exposure boosts employability. Personal growth: Overseas jobs foster new skills, perspectives, and independence.

To increase awareness among youths, the panel has put forth three key recommendations:

Develop an education roadmap on SEA

Connect youths with overseas Singapore networks

Increase access to meaningful opportunities in SEA

Muhammad Afzal Abdul Hadi, a #JobHacks Youth Panel lead, admitted that drafting the policy recommendations was a balancing act. The team had to narrow down a range of ideas before settling on their focus. While other ideas were shelved for future consideration, they chose the most relevant issue to tackle first.

Involving the right stakeholders was key. “Who’s in the conversation is almost as important as the conversation itself,” the 28-year-old said, explaining how they aimed to bring in a variety of voices from different sectors.

At one point, they debated whether to focus on a specific issue or take a broader approach. “We decided a broad-ranging effort would be more beneficial — a tide that lifts all boats.”

Keeping motivation up over time was another challenge, so the leads encouraged collaboration and made space for the team to bond and recharge, keeping everyone engaged for the long haul.

Take the road less travelled

As the #JobHacks panel IC for stakeholder engagement, Kai Ning believes increasing youth exposure to job opportunities abroad is crucial.

“All Singaporean youth should work abroad, even briefly, to broaden their worldview, learn humility, and take pride in their contributions,” she said.

Dhanya concurred. “I think Singapore schools should have a mandatory programme where students go and live, study, and work overseas for at least six months.”

Singapore is a bubble. If Singaporeans want to compete with the best of the best, we have to get out there and explore the world.

Kai Ning also noted that Singaporean youth are often pragmatic, driven by high living costs and social pressures, making it tough to take risks like accepting a pay cut or a “less prestigious” job.

However, she emphasised that opportunities to work overseas are rare — when they arise, it’s crucial to seize them.

Quoting Robert Frost, she added: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by. And that has made all the difference.” And that difference could be exactly what you’ve been searching for your whole life.

To learn more about the Youth Panels and share your feedback on the recommendations, visit the website here and follow the National Youth Council on Instagram or Facebook for all the latest updates.

