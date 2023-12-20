75% Of S’poreans Polled Uncomfortable With Using Singpass For Govt Surveys, Scared They’ll Lose Data To Scammers

Increase In Scams Has Many Singaporeans Afraid Of Logging Into Singpass For Surveys — Even Government Ones

Hearing horror stories of victims losing their life savings or having their CPF accounts drained by scammers has Singaporeans shook, especially those who aren’t as tech-savvy.

It doesn’t help that scammers are getting more creative with their methods, such as disguising fake links as official government websites.

That’s probably why 75% of respondents would not be comfortable using their Singpass to take any government surveys, according to a poll by Answers.sg.

This is the downside of having everything done electronically. But instead of living in fear, learning how to protect yourself and remaining vigilant is the best way to avoid becoming a victim.

75% of poll respondents uncomfortable using Singpass for surveys

A poll was conducted on Answers.sg on how comfortable Singaporeans are with logging in with their Singpass accounts to respond to government surveys.

Out of over 1,600 users who responded, 75% said that they would not be comfortable doing so — a staggering amount considering this concerns official government surveys.

This suggests that the government might have a relatively small sample size when conducting nationwide surveys, making it difficult to get reliable results.

However, it would seem like using Singpass as a means to authenticate identity when conducting such surveys is the most viable option at the moment.

With identity theft also posing a significant risk, merely using your NRIC number may not be sufficient nowadays.

Why are people so afraid to log in with their Singpass online?

The process of logging into your Singpass account can be a lengthy and tedious one for those who aren’t particularly tech-savvy, going through multiple rounds of authentications such as two-factor authentication (2FA).

It is also likely that many are unaware that you can log in almost instantly using the fingerprint or Face ID option via the Singpass app.

However, a majority are mostly concerned due to the increase in scams involving Singpass.

Receiving such messages can be alarming as your Singpass is required for many essential services like accessing your CPF account, amongst other things.

The scammers aim to use the messages to create panic and have unsuspecting victims click on the fake links in them, which may allow the perpetrators to see and save all the vital login information.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) shared the police’s warning of such phishing scams following an increase in victims whose CPF savings accounts were wiped clean.

Over 700 cases of malware-related scams were reported between January and June 2023, with losses totalling S$8 million, according to TODAY.

Tips to avoid falling victim to scams

While the fear of losing your entire life savings is most definitely warranted, it is difficult to avoid using things like Singpass or digital services like e-banking completely.

That’s why it is important to remain informed on the latest variations of scams and stay up to date on how to spot the differences between real and fake links.

The Singpass website also emphasised that they would never send web links or QR codes via SMS or WhatsApp.

If you’re still unsure, contact the Singpass helpdesk to verify if any messages are real.

Remember to also be on the lookout for any unauthorised transactions made from bank accounts or your CPF account and to contact the proper authorities immediately if you notice any suspicious activity.

The convenience of the digital age comes with its caveats

The convenience of having online services like e-banking makes things so much easier — but they also increase the risk of potentially falling victim to malicious acts like scams.

However, it shouldn’t come to a point where people are afraid to even click on links at all.

All that’s needed is to be vigilant and aware of how to spot potential scams and be updated on the latest scam methods so that you can protect yourself against them.

It’s also important to take note of the steps to take if you suspect you or your loved ones have fallen for a scam. The key is to not panic and take the correct action to minimise any losses.

More advice on Singpass safety can be found here.

For more info, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Also read: Scammers Now Trying To Get Singpass Details Via SMS, Police Warn Public To Be Vigilant

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Global Network, for illustration purposes only.