M’sian who made ‘smelly’ remark to Chinese locals identified as police officer, faces disciplinary probe

Police probe officer who called Chinese locals ‘smelly’

Malaysian police have launched a disciplinary probe into a Malaysian tourist who allegedly called Chinese locals “smelly” in a recent viral video.

The woman, who had threatened to sue critics for defamation, turns out to be a police officer.

Official reminds personnel to uphold proper conduct

According to New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said on Tuesday (23 June) that the individual concerned remained on active duty pending the results of the probe.

He urged all parties to remain calm as they conduct a thorough investigation. “Apart from disciplinary aspects, appropriate action will also be taken if any breach of the law is established,” he added. The Inspector-General also reminded personnel that they remain subject to the force’s regulations and standard operating procedures even when off duty and out of uniform, and whether in Malaysia or abroad. Viral tourist threatened to sue for defamation

Earlier this month, a group of Malaysian tourists were criticised on social media after allegedly mocking Chinese locals and calling them “smelly”.

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that the group got into a fight with locals while riding a bus and verbally abused a driver while riding a taxi.

Following the backlash, the Original Poster (OP) of the video engaged a law firm and said she is taking legal action “against any party that has issued defamatory statements”.

Also read: M’sian tourist slammed for allegedly calling Chinese locals ‘smelly’ says she’s suing for defamation

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Featured image adapted from @heyyyywiwies on Threads, News Straits Times.