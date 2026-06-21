M’sian tourist slammed for allegedly calling Chinese locals ‘smelly’ says she’s suing for defamation

Malaysian tourists go viral for allegedly calling Chinese locals “smelly”

Recently, a group of Malaysian tourists went viral on social media for allegedly mocking Chinese locals and calling them “smelly”.

This resulted in backlash from netizens, who called them out for being disrespectful.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the female tourist who posted the video on TikTok revealed that she is suing for defamation.

Tourists allegedly disrespected locals

The viral video shows a group of female tourists waiting to board a bus at a bus station.

The woman holding the camera then shouted in Malay: “It smells so bad! Did none of you shower?”

The women were also seen covering their noses and fanning themselves as if to get rid of a bad smell.

This was reportedly not the only instance when the tourists acted disrespectfully towards locals.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the group also got into a fight with locals while riding a bus and nearly knocked down an elderly person.

Additionally, they allegedly verbally abused a driver while riding a taxi.

Following the backlash, the original poster (OP) took down the videos and turned off her comments section on TikTok.

Tourist suing for defamation

Later, the OP revealed that she has “taken legal action against any party that has issued defamatory statements, baseless accusations, provocations and the dissemination of false information that has affected my good name, reputation and integrity”.

“I leave this matter to the authorities and lawyers for further action according to the appropriate legal channels,” she wrote in a statement posted on TikTok.

On Friday (19 June), she also posted an official statement from the law firm Tetuan Amirul Shahidda & Co saying it is taking legal action against those who have spread the personal information of their client and her family, directly or indirectly.

Also read: Tourists in Phuket allegedly refuse to pay for meal, one blows mucus towards vendor

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Featured image adapted from @heyyyywiwies on Threads, @ekyn.wong on TikTok.

