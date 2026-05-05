Tourists in Phuket allegedly refuse to pay for meal, one blows mucus towards vendor

Tourists allegedly refuse to pay street food vendor in Phuket

Netizens in Thailand slammed two tourists in Patong, Phuket, for being disrespectful towards a street food vendor, even blowing out mucus towards her.

In an X post on Monday (4 May), a netizen claimed that the tourists also refused to pay after eating.

The video attached to the post has gained over 497,000 views as of writing.

Foreign man blows mucus towards vendor

In the video, a man wearing a white shirt takes big strides towards a street food cart.

Using a finger to cover one of his nostrils, he blows out mucus towards the female vendor manning the cart.

Bystanders are heard shouting at the man in protest, and he walks back to his female companion, believed to be his partner.

The woman then gave the middle finger to the camera before they both walked away from the scene.

Incident draws ire from local netizens

The incident enraged many local netizens, who believe the tourists’ behaviour was unacceptable.

Some said witnesses should have called the authorities, and that the tourists involved should be prosecuted and banned from Thailand.

Meanwhile, others said the bystanders should have taken matters into their own hands, claiming that Thai law and law enforcers are too lenient towards tourists.

However, one netizen remarked that the video does not show the entire picture, speculating that the vendor may have tried to charge the tourists more.

In Thailand, fraud involving the theft of food, drink, or shelter is punishable by up to 3 months in prison, a fine of up to THB 500 (S$19), or both.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand parks car in the middle of road and blocks traffic to shop at convenience store

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Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X.