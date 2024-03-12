SMRT applauds staff for working tirelessly to get commuters home after Taylor Swift concerts

SMRT thanks staff for handling Taylor Swift concert crowds

Public transport operator SMRT took to Facebook to applaud the work of its staff members after the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore.

SMRT paired a video of employees directing large crowds with a caption referencing some of Taylor Swift’s popular songs.

The post read: “Let’s give a resounding applause to our unsung #MySMRT heroes who worked tirelessly (with ‘Style’) to get everyone home ‘Safe and Sound’!”

The pop sensation’s ‘Eras Tour’ was held at the National Stadium over six nights from 2 to 9 March.

SMRT staff go above & beyond for commuters

SMRT shared a video with positive feedback from commuters expressing their admiration for Singapore’s transport services and staff members.

Released yesterday (11 March), the video showed clips of SMRT staff members tirelessly directing large crowds to their respective trains using hand gestures and light signals.

A wheelchair bound Taylor Swift concertgoer commended SMRT’s swift directions and highlighted the staff’s helpfulness in providing him with accessible pathways.

“SMRT is doing a good job, especially for people like me, they gave us priority access and it was quite orderly,” he recounted.

“I might have some difficulties…and I needed to access a specific gantry, the staff helped guide me to where I’m supposed to go.”

Some praised Singapore as a whole, applauding the country’s efficient planning skills.

“Singapore managed this experience really well, it’s really organised,” said a concertgoer and her companion who wore matching shimmery outfits.

Other commuters shared how they felt taken care of through the SMRT staff’s well-ordered directions.

“I really appreciate that I do not have to worry about anything, the staff were really helpful,” a concertgoer shared.

“The crowd control was fine and it wasn’t shoulder to shoulder.”

The video mentioned that trains arrived in about two-minute intervals, enabling quick crowd clearance.

Netizens also praise SMRT staff’s hard work

Moved by the heartwarming video, Facebook users also shared their appreciation for the SMRT staff members.

Some said that the staff members made Singapore proud through their dedication to their jobs.

Others acknowledged the effect the staff members’ work has, allowing Singapore’s public transport system to gain admiration from people overseas.

Meanwhile, there were those who were creative with their compliments, noting how swiftly the crowds cleared the concert venue after the show.

Also read: Taylor Swift fans who flew to S’pore for concerts praise efficient transport system and crowd control

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook.