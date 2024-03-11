Taylor Swift fans who flew to S’pore for concerts praise efficient transport system & crowd control

Overseas Taylor Swift fans praise Singapore for efficient transport & crowd control

Overseas fans of Taylor Swift who flew into Singapore for her concerts seem to have left impressed by the Lion City’s transport and crowd control.

‘The Eras Tour’ took place at the National Stadium over six nights between 2 and 9 March 2024.

Some of them have taken to social media to express their admiration for the management of the six sold-out performances and Singapore’s public transport system in general.

They also added that, due to the efficiency and good management, Singapore is the best place in the region to host the high-profile shows.

Concertgoer praises smooth merch collection & convenient location

A Malaysia-based marketing professional, Patric Chan, wrote about his experience coming to Singapore for ‘The Eras Tour’ in a Facebook post on Saturday (9 March).

He accompanied his daughter to Singapore to catch the performance as she is a fan of the singer.

Chan said that he had some reservations about how the organisers would manage 60,000 concertgoers at first.

“But you know what? When we arrived at OCBC Square to collect the merchandise, we did so quickly! There was no havoc either,” he expressed.

The nearby mall also proved convenient when he had to purchase a new shirt and order food without the hassle of a long queue. Reflecting on his time here, he said:

Let’s be 100% honest and truthful without bias — is there another country in Southeast Asia that can manage the concert as smoothly as this?

Transport system & crowd control measures impress Taylor Swift fan

A fan from the Philippines who goes by Erika Arana (@ericas.era) echoed similarly positive sentiments about her experience in Singapore in a TikTok video.

In her video, Erika shared that this was her first time travelling out of her home country and her first experience in a “first-world country”.

She said: “From the efficient transport system and the way they managed and handled crowd control — at this point, it is more than just ‘The Eras Tour’.”

Erika added that this trip is “an eye-opener on what the Philippines is missing out on because of corruption and poor governance”.

The concertgoer continued: “Imagine if ‘The Eras Tour’ was held in the Philippines? Can we really guarantee the safety of hundreds of thousands of people who travelled from around the world?”

“Can our MRT survive it? Will NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) survive? Imagine the travel to the Philippine Arena? Oh, the tragic fate of Filipino commuters,” she mused.

