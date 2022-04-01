Wild Wild Wet Songkran Fest 2.0 Has Daily Water Gun Battles, Slip-N-Slide & Dunk Tank Machine

Though holidays to Bangkok are possible again thanks to the easing of travel restrictions, some folks may want to remain in Singapore for now just to be safe.

That doesn’t have to mean missing out on unique experiences like the Songkran Fest, as you can find that right here on our shores. Wild Wild Wet is bringing its famous water festival back this April, with activities and perks galore.

Weekday passes start from $19, inclusive of a $5 Ola Beach Club Voucher which will keep you energised for a day full of fun and excitement.

We’re definitely looking forward to fighting our BFFs with water guns from 1 to 30 Apr 2022.

Have an all-out water gun tag battle in an inflatable maze

Besides seeking respite from Singapore’s humidity, a visit to Wild Wild Wet would be great to help you blow off steam, especially after you’ve made it through a challenging start to the year.

Pick up a water gun and get ready to engage your BFFs in a friendly shootout as you douse each other in water like you used to do as kids years ago.

Raise the stakes by facing off in an inflatable maze where you can enter from different points or hide in secret corners and catch your friends by surprise.

Put all those hours you’ve invested in Halo to good use as you try to outdo your BFFs in the 5-minute Water Gun Tag Battle.

If you’re not much of a pro at cutting corners, the Tsunami Pool might be more manageable as your ‘opponents’ will be well within sight.

Just keep an eye out for ‘water warriors’ who will be ‘firing’ from their Water Punisher Tanks between 1.15pm and 4.15pm daily. You wouldn’t want to be the one caught unawares instead.

Glide down a Slip-N-Slide like a penguin

As both the literal heat and that of the water gun battle intensify, plunging into the water might sound like a good idea to cool down.

Luckily, Wild Wild Wet has a Slip-N-Slide where you can get on your belly and penguin-dive down a slippery, horizontal, inflatable slide measuring 6 metres by 3 metres.

The satisfaction comes at the end when you land with a splash in a 3m x 3m inflatable water pit.

Since the whole process will likely fly by really quickly, we bet you’ll want to run back to the start and glide down over and over again.

Practise your shots or get dunked in a tank

Those who prefer the sweet torture of anticipating the fall might want to check out the Dunk Tank Machine instead, where you can either get dunked or dunk your friends in a water tank.

Take aim and go for the bullseye to submerge your besties immediately, and watch them gasp in shock at how good of a marksman you are.

Don’t forget to snap a photo of the golden moment too, so you can proudly add that to your list of perfect shots.

With your adrenaline still pumping from the dunk, head over to Shiok River, where you can sharpen your shooting skills even more by playing a round of Shooting Target Bells.

There’s nothing more satisfying than hearing the bell chime every time you hit a target while bobbing along on an inflatable float.

Parents who’ve brought the fam along can let kiddos practise their hits too at the Squirt Gun Targets at the kid-friendly Professor Playground.

Flopping down mini-slides and splashing into shallow puddles, the young ones can pretend to be secret agents hunting down targets in the form of cute, cut-out figurines with a bullseye on each of them.

Special Wild Wild Wet weekday passes from $19

When it comes to a fun day out with the fam or BFFs, weekends tend to be the most common time to head out but consider jio-ing them to Wild Wild Wet on a weekday instead.

In line with Songkran Fest 2.0, Wild Wild Wet is offering Weekday Passes from $19, inclusive of a $5 Ola Beach Club Voucher which you can use to purchase exclusive food and drinks.

Playing in the water with friends to unwind after work doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Otherwise, you can clear a day of leave just for this — you deserve to give yourself a treat.

Gather enough friends for the adventure and you can redeem a sports wet bag with a minimum spend of $50 (for NTUC Plus! members) or $60 (for Plus! members).

You can visit the Wild Wild Wet website here to book your tickets in advance.

Once you’ve booked them, plan your journey to the East using the following information:

Wild Wild Wet @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 12pm – 6pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

If you’re worried that lugging your water activity outfits and change of clothes will be too troublesome, skip the MRT for the day and book a ride with TADA to Downtown East.

Apply the promo code ‘DETADA10’ when you book on the TADA app on Apple or Android to get a whopping $10 off your ride. The deal is only available to the first 500 redemptions, so make sure to take that trip soon.

To keep up to date with other exciting events like this, you can follow Downtown East on Facebook or Instagram.

Have fun with the fam & friends Songkran Water Fest 2.0

Whether you’re young or young at heart, water activities will always be fun, especially when you play with your dearest friends or family.

Bring them for a day full of thrill and surprises, where they can splash around to their hearts’ content while forgetting about their worries.

Even if you can’t have a good time in a foreign country, you can find a close equivalent right here in Singapore, if you know just where to look.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Downtown East.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Chan Hui Wen.