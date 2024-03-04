Special education teachers in S’pore to get up to 12% higher pay from 2024

Special education teachers & assistants will receive pay increments between 2024 & 2026

Teachers and teacher aides in special education (SPED) schools can look forward to pay raises starting this year.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday (4 Mar) that it will be raising its funding to these schools in phases over the next two years.

Thanks to the move, teachers in these schools can expect their salaries to increase by up to 12%. Meanwhile, teacher aides (TAs) will see an increase of up to 15%.

Starting salaries for teachers and TAs will also climb by up to 15% and 17% respectively.

Pay raises for SPED teachers occurring in phases between 2024 & 2026

In a press release detailing measures from the Committee of Supply (COS) debate, MOE shared that it will increase funding to SPED schools in phases to raise the average salaries of teachers and TAs.

The move comes as part of MOE’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a professional and competency-driven SPED teaching force, the ministry explained.

SPED classroom teachers will receive salary increases of up to 12%. Meanwhile, teacher aides will receive a pay increase of up to 15%.

The increments will kick in between 2024 and 2026.

By the end of this period, SPED teachers and aides can expect to receive monthly salaries ranging from S$3,000 to over S$7,000, and S$2,000 to over S$4,000 respectively.

“The enhancements will vary for individuals depending on their experience, competencies, job role and work performance,” MOE noted.

Starting salaries for teaching staff at SPED schools to increase

Besides raises to existing pay, starting salaries for SPED teachers and TAs will also rise by up to 15% and 17% respectively.

Although the starting salaries will differ based on experience and skills, these teachers can receive a starting salary of up to S$3,600 per month before completing their Diploma in Special Education.

Similarly, TAs can expect to receive a starting salary of up to S$2,100 per month.

Additionally, MOE will make more education leadership courses available to teachers for their professional development.

“MOE will provide targeted resourcing to SPED schools to drive the dedicated planning and implementation of their professional learning opportunities,” it said.

Featured image adapted from AWWA.