Donate Your Old Sports Shoes & SportSG Will Transform Them Into Running Tracks
When our old sports shoes have run their course, we usually chuck them away in the bin.
Now, Sport Singapore (SportSG) is letting you give your old shoes a new lease of life.
In an effort to improve sustainability, they are collecting old sports shoes and recycling them into new sports surfaces and infrastructure.
From Saturday (26 Sep) to the end of November, Sport Singapore will have old shoes collection points at 30 locations and some schools.
Old sports shoes will be made into new sports surfaces by SportSG
While efforts to ensure sustainability may seem challenging back then, it has become more convenient over the years.
Here’s an easy chance for you to go green: Sport Singapore is appealing to the public to donate your old sports shoes.
Any sports shoes, school shoes, and football boots without metal studs can be donated.
The old shoes collected will be transformed into surfaces for jogging tracks, playgrounds and fitness corners.
Green initiative by SportSG
This initiative was previously launched by SportSG in 2019.
On Friday (25 Sep), they announced the 2nd collection of sports shoes, which begins on Saturday (26 Sep).
In collaboration with material science company Dow, SportSG aims to recycle 300,000 pairs of shoes into new sports infrastructure in the next 3 years.
The rubber soles of old sports shoes collected will be ground and processed into rubber granules that we commonly see on sports surfaces.
Previously, a pilot project of using old sports shoes to replace about 200 square meters of the yet to be opened Kallang Football Hub proved successful.
30 collection points across Singapore
So, if you have a pair of sports shoes ready to retire, why not donate them?
You can bring them down to the following collection points:
ActiveSG Sports Centres
- Bedok stadium
- Bishan Sports Centre
- Bukit Gombak Sport Centre
- Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre
- Clementi Sport Centre
- Heartbeat @ Bedok Sport Centre
- Hougang Sport Centre
- Jalan Besar Sport Centre
- Jurong East Sport Centre
- Jurong West Sport Centre
- Kallang Practice Track
- Pasir Ris Sport Centre
- Queenstown Sport Centre
- Sengkang Sport Centre
- Serangoon Sport Centre
- Tampines Sport Centre (Our Tampines Hub)
- Toa Payoh Sport Centre
- Woodlands Sport Centre
- Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre
- Yishun Sport Centre
Decathlon
- City Square
- Bedok
- Decathlon Singapore LAB
- Joo Koon
- Orchard
JD Sports Store
- JD Jurong Point
- JD Ion Orchard
- JD Funan
- JD Bugis+
Dow Office
- The Heeren Office Tower, Outside Main Entrance
SportSG has also set up collection points at certain schools such as National University Singapore (NUS) for students and staff.
You can find out more here.
SportSG old shoes collection till 30 Nov
The old sports shoe donation drive will run from 26 Sep-30 Nov.
With the many collection points around the island, it couldn’t be more convenient.
So if you have some old shoes lying around, why not take the chance to contribute to a greener Singapore?
Featured image adapted from Recycle Nation and Facebook.