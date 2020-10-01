Donate Your Old Sports Shoes & SportSG Will Transform Them Into Running Tracks

When our old sports shoes have run their course, we usually chuck them away in the bin.

Now, Sport Singapore (SportSG) is letting you give your old shoes a new lease of life.

In an effort to improve sustainability, they are collecting old sports shoes and recycling them into new sports surfaces and infrastructure.

Source

From Saturday (26 Sep) to the end of November, Sport Singapore will have old shoes collection points at 30 locations and some schools.

Old sports shoes will be made into new sports surfaces by SportSG

While efforts to ensure sustainability may seem challenging back then, it has become more convenient over the years.

Here’s an easy chance for you to go green: Sport Singapore is appealing to the public to donate your old sports shoes.

Source

Any sports shoes, school shoes, and football boots without metal studs can be donated.

The old shoes collected will be transformed into surfaces for jogging tracks, playgrounds and fitness corners.

Source

Green initiative by SportSG

This initiative was previously launched by SportSG in 2019.

On Friday (25 Sep), they announced the 2nd collection of sports shoes, which begins on Saturday (26 Sep).

In collaboration with material science company Dow, SportSG aims to recycle 300,000 pairs of shoes into new sports infrastructure in the next 3 years.

The rubber soles of old sports shoes collected will be ground and processed into rubber granules that we commonly see on sports surfaces.

Source

Previously, a pilot project of using old sports shoes to replace about 200 square meters of the yet to be opened Kallang Football Hub proved successful.

30 collection points across Singapore

So, if you have a pair of sports shoes ready to retire, why not donate them?

You can bring them down to the following collection points:

ActiveSG Sports Centres

Bedok stadium

Bishan Sports Centre

Bukit Gombak Sport Centre

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre

Clementi Sport Centre

Heartbeat @ Bedok Sport Centre

Hougang Sport Centre

Jalan Besar Sport Centre

Jurong East Sport Centre

Jurong West Sport Centre

Kallang Practice Track

Pasir Ris Sport Centre

Queenstown Sport Centre

Sengkang Sport Centre

Serangoon Sport Centre

Tampines Sport Centre (Our Tampines Hub)

Toa Payoh Sport Centre

Woodlands Sport Centre

Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre

Yishun Sport Centre

Decathlon

City Square

Bedok

Decathlon Singapore LAB

Joo Koon

Orchard

JD Sports Store

JD Jurong Point

JD Ion Orchard

JD Funan

JD Bugis+

Dow Office

The Heeren Office Tower, Outside Main Entrance

SportSG has also set up collection points at certain schools such as National University Singapore (NUS) for students and staff.

You can find out more here.

SportSG old shoes collection till 30 Nov

The old sports shoe donation drive will run from 26 Sep-30 Nov.

With the many collection points around the island, it couldn’t be more convenient.

So if you have some old shoes lying around, why not take the chance to contribute to a greener Singapore?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Recycle Nation and Facebook.