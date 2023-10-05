30 St Regis Wedding Banquet Guests Get Food Poisoning, SFA & MOH Investigating

Wedding Guests Fall Ill After St Regis Banquet On 3 Sep

A group of wedding guests in Singapore recently came down with symptoms of gastroenteritis after attending a wedding banquet.

Of the 30 that fell ill, none were hospitalised, said The Straits Times (ST).

According to reports, the affected individuals had attended a wedding reception at The St Regis Singapore.

The hotel, as well as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH), are investigating the matter.

30 sick but none hospitalised

On 3 Sep, a happy couple and their loved ones celebrated their union at the Caroline’s Mansion Ballroom in St Regis.

The guests dined on the food provided during the lunch banquet, only to come down with food poisoning later.

8world News reported that a total of 30 people developed symptoms of food poisoning. Thankfully, none of them required admission to the hospital.

Speaking to ST, a spokesperson from St Regis said they were aware of the matter and have launched an investigation.

He elaborated that the hotel’s hygiene officer had examined the food preparation process.

They also provided food samples from the wedding reception for laboratory tests.

“The test results have been found to be in accordance with food safety guidelines,” said the spokesperson.

Hotel & health authorities investigating

Apart from the hotel’s investigations, the SFA and MOH are also looking into the matter.

The hotel is cooperating with the health authorities and assured that it takes hygiene and cleanliness “very seriously”.

It also stated that the well-being of its guests is a top priority.

In light of the incident, the hotel is communicating with the affected couple “to extend care and the necessary support”.

Also read: Nearly 100 Guests Get Food Poisoning After Wedding Banquet In China, Hotel Denies Involvement

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Global Traveler and Singapore Brides for illustration purposes only.