Man in M’sia fatally stabbed after drinking orange juice meant for co-worker to break fast

Man stabbed to death after drinking co-worker’s orange juice for breaking fast

A Bangladeshi man in Malaysia died after being stabbed by a co-worker over orange juice.

The incident took place in a container that had been repurposed as a dormitory.

Investigations found that the suspect was angry at the victim for drinking the juice that the former had kept for breaking his fast.

Man stabbed by co-worker in dormitory

Shah Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police received a report at 7.20pm on Tuesday (19 March), Sinar Daily reported.

Mr Iqbal said the victim, 49, worked as a general labourer.

He and the 51-year-old suspect stayed at the same factory workers’ hostel in Section 36.

According to the New Straits Times, the suspect is a Pakistani national.

In a statement, Mr Iqbal said that the suspect became enraged when the victim drank the suspect’s orange juice while breaking fast.

After grabbing a knife from the kitchen, the suspect proceeded to stab the victim multiple times.

Suspect could face death sentence if found guilty

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered a knife believed to have been used in the incident.

“We will remand the suspect to help with further investigations,” Mr Iqbal said.

If found guilty, the suspect could be sentenced to death or a prison term of between 30 to 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

