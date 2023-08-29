US Teen Fatally Stabbed By Another Outside McDonald’s, Allegedly Fought Over Sweet & Sour Sauce

16-Year-Old Girl Stabs Another To Death Over McDonald’s Dipping Sauce Argument In America

While disagreements may break out in public from time to time, they don’t often have a fatal ending.

Unfortunately, one recent argument at a fast food joint in the United States (US) ended with 16-year-old Naima Liggon losing her life.

The teen reportedly died in hospital after being stabbed outside a McDonald’s.

She and two other girls had gotten into an argument over the restaurant’s sweet-and-sour sauce.

Police have apprehended the alleged killer, another 16-year-old girl, although her attorney has argued that the stabbing was in self-defence.

Teen girl stabs another outside McDonald’s over dipping sauce

The tragic incident happened on Sunday (27 Aug) at around 2am.

At least three teen girls, including the victim, had visited a McDonald’s in Washington D.C. and ordered food together.

According to WUSA9 and The Washington Post, an argument then broke out over the sweet-and-sour sauce given by the fast food restaurant.

A detective testified that CCTV footage shows Ms Liggon and the third girl striking the suspect, who did not initially retaliate.

However, when Ms Liggon and her friend were getting into a car, the suspect “lunged” at her with a pocketknife.

Ms Liggon was fatally stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead from her injuries.

Suspect argues stabbing was in self-defence

Police arrested the 16-year-old perpetrator the same day, finding her still in possession of the knife.

They charged her with second-degree murder while armed, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police Department.

In court, the attacker pleaded not involved, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty. Her attorney argued that she acted in self-defence and that the victim had started the fight.

The prosecution rebutted that the fight had ended when the stabbing occurred. One pointed out that the suspect had “brought a knife to a fistfight”.

In an interview with WTOP News, the victim’s mother, Joy Liggon, called her daughter’s death “senseless”.

“I do want there to be some justice for my child, but I also don’t want to . . . see multiple families ruined by this,” Mrs Liggon said.

She also took the opportunity to remind parents to make sure their kids know that they are loved every time they walk out the door because “you don’t know if that’s the last time that you’re going to see them”.

