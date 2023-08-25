21-Year-Old US Student Dies After Getting Stabbed 107 Times While Protecting Mother From Stepfather

21-Year-Old US Student Fatally Stabbed 107 Times By Stepfather

On 7 Aug, Angelina Tran, a 21-year-old student at the University of Washington was fatally stabbed 107 times.

That fateful day, she had awoken to the sounds of her stepfather violently abusing her mother in their Seattle home.

Ms Tran stepped in to protect her mother, whereupon her stepfather grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death.

Police have arrested Ms Tran’s stepfather, who was charged with first-degree murder on 10 Aug.

Stabbed 107 times while protecting her mother

Angelina Tran was a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Washington.

She lived with her mother and her stepfather, 54-year-old Nghiep Kein Chau in Beacon Hill, Seattle.

According to the Seattle Times, early in the morning of 7 Aug, Ms Tran awoke following loud sounds of a struggle.

She found Chau attacking her mother, punching her at least 12 times. Ms Tran decided to step in, allowing her mother to escape and contact the police.

In their struggle, Chau grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer and began to stab his stepdaughter in the torso. He continued even when she attempted to run, and stabbed her in the back when she turned.

Ms Tran eventually lost consciousness and died. Chau did not stop his attack then. He even paused the stabbing at least twice, once to change clothes and another to retrieve a meat cleaver to use on her corpse.

He stabbed her a total of 107 times, at the very least, according to court documents.

Stepfather charged with first-degree murder

Chau eventually stopped his stabbing spree to search for Ms Tran’s mother.

Thankfully, police officers arrived at about 4.55am, meeting Ms Tran’s mother at the door.

They arrested Chau, who was still holding a bloody kitchen knife. He reportedly muttered that he had killed somebody.

Police then found Ms Tran’s corpse lying in the kitchen.

Through an interpreter, Chau claimed that he attacked his wife because he thought she wanted to divorce him. He had then become angry when Ms Tran intervened.

Additionally, he admitted that he would have killed his wife had the police not arrived then.

Chau is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. The police also seized home security footage which showed the assault and stabbing.

The court scheduled his arraignment for 31 Aug.

Loved ones organise fundraiser in her memory

Ms Tran’s friends and family organised a fundraiser for the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging in her memory, as she was passionate about helping elders.

“The pain of her absence is profound as she was a gem of a human being,” the fundraiser reads. “The impact she had on all those fortunate enough to know her was significant.”

“Your support is not only a tribute to her but also a continuation of her legacy of care and compassion,” it continued.

The fundraiser has raised US$22,516 as of press time.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

