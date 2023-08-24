Taiwan Man Stabs Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend 131 Times, Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Sentence

Taiwan Man Stabbed 131 Times By Girlfriend’s Ex, Dies After She Mistakes Him For Exercising & Leaves

A 37-year-old man in Taiwan was stabbed over 100 times by his girlfriend’s ex-husband while sleeping at home.

The ex-husband also tied a nylon rope around the victim’s neck before leaving him for dead.

Not long after, the victim’s girlfriend came back and found the door locked. Although she heard him gasping for breath, she mistook him to be exercising and left.

Police arrested the killer the next day.

The courts recently upheld the life imprisonment sentence that was given to him after the first trial, but he can still appeal against the decision.

Taiwan man stabbed 131 times by girlfriend’s enraged ex-husband

According to ETtoday, a Taiwanese woman named Ms Yao divorced her husband, Mr He, whom she had frequent quarrels with. Mr He also claimed that she had an affair prior to the split.

At 9am on 6 May 2022, Mr He headed to his ex-wife’s house in Kaohsiung City to have a discussion. He entered her house using a spare key, China Times reported.

Instead of Ms Yao, he saw her new boyfriend, Mr Wu, sleeping in her house with only a pair of underwear on.

Enraged at the sight, Mr He seized a fruit knife and stabbed the victim a total of 131 times, aiming mostly for his upper body and neck.

During the struggle, he also stabbed Mr Wu with a second knife. Mr He then used a nylon rope to hang Mr Wu from the toilet doorknob.

18 minutes after the brutal attack, Ms Yao returned to her residence to find the front door locked.

She knocked on the door and heard the weak voice of her boyfriend saying that he was almost out of strength.

Unfortunately, she assumed he was exhausted from exercising and departed, leaving him to his activity.

Mr Wu would eventually pass away from excessive blood loss and asphyxiation.

Killer arrested & sentenced to life in prison

Mr He attempted to clean up the blood but was unable to due to the sheer amount of it. He abandoned the task and fled.

Ms Yao returned to her residence at 12pm the same day, only to find her dead boyfriend lying in a pool of blood. Horrified, she called the police immediately.

Police caught the murderer the next day hiding in a small maintenance space above an elevator in Gushan railway station.

The court sentenced Mr He to life imprisonment for the homicide.

The sentence was appealed, but the court upheld the original sentence of life imprisonment yesterday (23 Aug). Mr He is still able to appeal against the decision.

Featured image adapted from China Times and ETtoday.


