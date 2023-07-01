Stabbing At SIM Campus In Clementi Involves 2 Cleaners, Teenage Suspect Charged In Court

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

18-Year-Old Man Charged For Stabbing Another Man In The Neck At SIM Campus In Clementi

Unlike schools in some other countries, Singapore’s campuses are relatively safe, with violent incidents rare.

That’s why it may be shocking to some that a stabbing took place at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) headquarters in Clementi.

It involved two cleaners, the school said.

A teenage suspect has been charged in court for the alleged offence.

User tells of lunchtime stabbing at SIM

In an Instagram story on Friday (30 June), a user posted that there was a “lunch time slashing” that day at SIM.

Though the incident was “unfortunate”, he also was thankful that there was an event involving security services company AETOS going on at that time.

That means the campus was “crawling with auxiliary police”, he added.

Incident involved two contract cleaners: SIM

In response to queries from MS News, SIM said they were aware of “an incident” that place on campus on Friday (30 June).

They would reveal only that it involved two contract cleaners.

The school is unable to disclose further details, they added, as police investigations are ongoing.

SIM stabbing allegedly carried out with scissors

However, 8world News reported that the alleged culprit is an 18-year-old Malaysian named Thevendran Rao Rejendran.

He allegedly stabbed another man named Ruban Raj Tamil Arasan in his neck.

This happened at 12.12pm on 30 June at the SIM campus.

The weapon he allegedly used is believed to be a pair of scissors.

Alleged culprit charged in court

Thevendran Rao Rejendran was charged in court on Saturday (1 July) with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or subjected to any combination of these punishments.

MS News hopes the injured man isn’t too seriously injured, and wishes him a quick recovery.

