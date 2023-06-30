Stranger Things Pop-Up Exhibition Happening At Bugis+ Till 1 Oct, Visit Hawkins & The Upside Down

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Stranger Things Pop-Up Exhibition In Singapore Has Interactive Rooms & Themed F&B Zone

While season 4 of Stranger Things came out a year ago, the hype around the sci-fi hit show is very much still around.

There may still be a few years to go before the show’s final season hits our screens, however, fans can now return to the world of Stranger Things thanks to a new pop-up exhibition happening right here in Singapore.

Visitors can expect a wide range of activities that will transport them right into Hawkins and The Upside Down.

They include interactive rooms filled with easter eggs, unique digital collectibles, custom merchandise, and a themed F&B zone.

Here’s a breakdown of the pop-up exhibition — happening at Bugis+ from now until 1 Oct.

Visit the mysterious town of Hawkins and defeat Vecna

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore has six interactive rooms designed to make you feel like you’re a part of the show.

Each room uses cutting-edge multimedia technology and has interactive waypoints to immerse visitors.

Additionally, there are even easter eggs scattered everywhere to appease the most enthusiastic fans.

Visitors will first enter the Palace Arcade, before stopping by Joyce Byers’ Living Room — where Christmas lights will flicker erratically in reference to season 1’s unforgettable climax.

From there, they will enter The Lab, where a rift awaits to lead them into The Upside Down.

In The Upside Down, fans will encounter the bone-chilling Creel House from season 4 and big baddie Vecna himself.

Dine, shop & hang out like a Hawkins kid from the ’80s

All that action will surely work up an appetite, and that is where the Starcourt Mall comes in.

This is a fully-themed F&B and retail zone with food, shopping, and entertainment options straight out of the Stranger Things universe.

Fans with a sweet tooth can grab a scoop of Scoops Ahoy-style gelato, made by homegrown brand Burnt Cones.

They have even incorporated local flavours into the offerings with options like Milo Dinosaur, which visitors can stack on top of Eleven’s favourite Eggo waffle or Eddie’s Hellfire Cone.

If you need something more filling, check out Surfer Boy Pizza from SJS Group for its homemade Sicilian-style pizzas.

For a local twist, visitors can sink their teeth into the Singapore Stranger. Its toppings feature braised beef brisket and rendang sauce.

Score exclusive merchandise at Stranger Things pop-up

After filling up your stomach, there are five curated shopping zones for you to walk off your food coma.

These zones are based on locations which are surely no stranger — pun not intended — to fans of the show. They include Rink-o-Mania, Family Video, and Palace Arcade.

Here, visitors can get their hands on merchandise exclusive to the event, including T-shirts, tote bags, caps, and mugs.

Mighty Jaxx designed all the merchandise, having partnered with Singaporean brands to curate a selection of products that fuse Stranger Things imagery with Singapore’s skyline and landmarks.

Collect digital treasures with iconic Stranger Things elements throughout pop-up

To enter, visitors are required to book tickets at the event’s official website, where they can also choose their preferred time slots.

While walk-ins are welcome, entry may not be guaranteed depending on the crowd volume that day.

Tickets start from S$15 for entry into the Starcourt area. A standard full-access ticket costs S$39, while a VIP ticket costs S$109. The latter includes a priority pass and a Mega Merchandise Bundle Pack.

Upon purchase, visitors will receive a digital ticket, called an XPass, that’s also a unique collectible on its own.

What’s more, these collectibles are customisable — if you’re sharp-eyed enough to find digital assets scattered around the pop-up called FRGMNTS.

Here’s what you need to know to start planning your journey into The Upside Down:

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore @ Bugis+

Address: Bugis+, 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067, Level 2 (Stranger Things

Encounter – Visitor Center) and Level 7 (Stranger Things Encounter – Event Hall)

Dates: 30 June – 1 Oct

Times: 2pm – 10pm (Monday to Thursday), 10am – 10pm (Friday to Sunday)

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

For more information, visit the pop-up’s official website here.

Time to get up to some Stranger Things this weekend

With all the interactive activities and exclusive merchandise, even the most casual Stranger Things fans in Singapore will find something worth checking out at this pop-up exhibition.

If you’re heading over anytime between now and 1 Oct, we’ll leave you with two nuggets of wisdom: stay close to your Party and make sure to have your favourite song on loop before you face Vecna.

Will you be visiting the exhibition soon? Let us know in the comments.

