S’pore Sky Turns Purple Before 20 Apr Morning Downpour, Resembles Scenes From ‘Stranger Things’

Purple Skies Observed In Parts Of Singapore Before Storm

They say the calm comes before the storm — but no one told us anything about a purple sky. That’s why some people in Singapore woke up on Thursday (20 Apr) morning to a pleasant surprise.

Skies over parts of the country were tinted a gorgeous shade of purple in the early morning of Thursday (20 Apr), right before a downpour engulfed most of the island.

Several witnesses took to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group to share photographs of the phenomenon.

So, in case you were still snoozing away, or your area was not among those with the purple skies, here are some pictures to show what you missed.

Purple sky reminiscent of Stranger Things

On Thursday (20 Apr), a storm descended upon most of Singapore in the morning. However, the most interesting thing about it was what came before the rain.

As the storm clouds gathered and the first rays of sunlight streamed in, the sky turned a beautiful shade of purple. The surreal sight seemed straight out of the popular TV series Stranger Things.

One member of the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group managed to get photos of the unique scene.

The pictures show the clouds above an HDB estate glowing in pinkish and purplish tones. Based on the surrounding roads, these appear to have been taken near Yio Chu Kang.

The user posted the images at 6.58am on Thursday, meaning they took them briefly just before sunrise.

In the captions, he explained that the incoming rays of light from the sun meeting the rainclouds coloured the sky in the shade of lilac.

Facebook users expressed wonder at phenomenon

The post garnered a lot of attention from fellow residents of Singapore. It hit over 900 likes and 380 shares at the time of writing.

Some commenters expressed their wonder towards the purple sky. At the same time, they shared photos of the gold sky they observed in their area, like this user.

Another commenter drew a relation to the solar eclipse that took place later that morning.

While most who saw these photos said the sky is beautiful, one commenter said it looks apocalyptic.

