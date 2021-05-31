Students Aged 12 & Above To Get Vaccine From 1 Jun

With a growing number of students in the community testing positive for Covid-19, authorities are taking the step to vaccinate them.

After receiving approval to vaccinate students above the age of 12, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during an address on Monday (31 May) that the vaccination exercise will start from 1 Jun.

There’ll be priority for graduating cohorts taking their O-, N-, and A-level exams in 2021.

Students can register for Covid-19 vaccine from 1 Jun

Due to there being more students included as community cases, there was a need to get them vaccinated.

The Jun holidays, which started after 28 May, will be used to vaccinate students.

Source

There’ll be priority for graduating cohorts taking the following exams:

O-levels

N-levels

A-levels

This is so that they’ll have greater flexibility in booking their appointments in light of their national exams.

Special needs students will also get their vaccines earlier.

This will be followed by other students aged 12 and above.

No vaccines for students aged below 12 yet

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said during a press conference on Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only approved for students who are 12 and older.

As such, not everyone taking the PSLE this year will be eligible at this time.

This is because authorities use age as a suitability marker rather than their school grade.

Therefore, at the moment, only students aged 12 as of 1 Jun will get their vaccines, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

Those who’ll be 12 this year but whose birthday falls after 1 Jun will have to wait for a later date.

Students and caretakers will receive SMSes when turn is ready

Students eligible for vaccinations will receive a text for them to book their appointment once ready, MOE said.

For those below 18 years old, their parent or guadian will receive the text.r

Additionally, they’ll have to give consent for their child to get the vaccine.

Need for students to have ‘school life’

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said during the same press conference that students are being given priority due to them coming into contact with household members of all ages.

They also mix around students at schools and require a school life.

Given that the most vulnerable sectors of society have largely been vaccinated, students became the next priority for authorities to vaccinate, he said.

The last sector to receive the vaccines will be young adults below the age of 40, following students.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.