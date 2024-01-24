ArtScience Museum Will Have Immersive Studio Ghibli Exhibition Starting Oct 2024

ArtScience Museum To Hold ‘The World Of Studio Ghibli’ Exhibition From October 2024

Fans of Studio Ghibli in Singapore are in for a treat, as an exhibition featuring the Japanese studio’s famed works is coming to our shores.

‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ will take place from October onwards at the ArtScience Museum.

Studio Ghibli is known for classic animated films such as ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘My Neighbour Totoro’, and ‘Spirited Away’.

A similar event was held in Bangkok this past summer and had life-sized scenes from ten of the studio’s films on display.

Studio Ghibli exhibition at ArtScience Museum till Feb 2025

News of the Studio Ghibli exhibition first broke when ArtScience Museum revealed its event lineup for the year.

In a Facebook post announcing the ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ exhibition, the museum shared that the installation will be one of its “largest and most ambitious” to date.

The event has also appeared on the ArtScience Museum website. The site states that the exhibition will celebrate iconic films such as ‘My Neighbour Totoro’, ‘Princess Mononoke, and ‘Spirited Away’.

It will run for at least four months, starting in October this year and concluding in February 2025.

Similar event in Bangkok had 3D installations of movie scenes

While further details of the Singaporean exhibition have yet to emerge, fans are in for an experience like never before, if the Thailand version is anything to go by.

In July last year, centralwOrld, a Bangkok shopping centre, hosted the ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition’.

The first run of the event lasted till 30 Sep 2023 and appeared to be a hit, as the exhibition then had a second run from 7 Oct 2023 to 2 Jan 2024, according to Bangkok Post.

At the event, fans immersed themselves in the many fantastical worlds dreamed up by Hayao Miyazaki and team, which were brought to life in the form of 3D installations of iconic scenes.

These included big Totoro and mini Totoro standing at a bus stop, Kiki from ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ on shift at a bakery, and the magical moving castle from ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’.

Other movies featured in the exhibition included ‘Porco Rosso’, ‘Ponyo’, and ‘Castle in the Sky’.

MS News has reached out to ArtScience Museum for more information.

Featured image adapted from ArtScience Museum on Facebook and Andrey Khrobostov on Canva.