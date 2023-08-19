Studio Ghibli Exhibit At Bugis+ Has Life-Sized Totoro & Cat Bus, Imagine Yourself In An Anime

Studio Ghibli Exhibit Happening At Bugis+ Till 14 Sep

From now till 14 Sep, Studio Ghibli diehards in Singapore can enjoy a special exhibit at Bugis+.

The free event boasts a massive inflatable Totoro, as well as installations of popular scenes from Studio Ghibli films.

Apart from the charming photo opportunities, visitors can also participate in a mall-wide stamp rally.

The exhibit celebrates the launch of UNIQLO Singapore’s collaboration with Studio Ghibli on an exclusive collection.

Photo opportunities with life-sized inflatables & Yubaba mascot

UNIQLO Singapore launched the exhibit on Thursday (17 Aug) at the Bugis+ atrium.

There, visitors can enjoy the life-sized inflatables of the iconic Totoro and the Cat Bus from the 1988 film, ‘My Neighbour Totoro’.

Some lucky visitors may also get the chance to meet Yubaba the witch, the main antagonist in the 2001 film ‘Spirited Away’.

Besides these life-sized characters, the exhibit also features detailed installations of popular scenes from the studio’s films.

They include stills from ‘Ponyo’ (2008), ‘Whisper of the Heart’ (1995), and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004).

Last year, Japan opened the world’s first Studio Ghibli theme park in Nagakute.

Hence, for those in Singapore who don’t have the time or funds to make the trip there, this exhibition might be the next best option.

Here’s how you can get there:



Studio Ghibli Exhibit @ Bugis+

Address: 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067

Dates: 18 Aug – 14 Sep

Opening Hours: Mon – Fri 11am – 10pm, Sat & Sun 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Bugis

UNIQLO Singapore launches special collection with Studio Ghibli

What’s more, visitors can pop by the UNIQLO outlet at Bugis+ for some fresh Studio Ghibli threads.

The collection incorporates joyful artwork from popular Studio Ghibli films on T-shirts, sweatshirts, and even socks.

With the new collection, fans can now represent their favourite character — whether it’s the skittish soot sprites, the silent No-Face, or, of course, Totoro.

Featured image courtesy of UNIQLO Singapore and adapted from Facebook.