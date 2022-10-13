Studio Ghibli Theme Park Opens On 1 Nov, Explore Totoro’s Backyard Like In The Movies

Studio Ghibli Theme Park To Open In Japan On 1 Nov

If you’re planning on going to Japan from next month onwards, here’s another destination to add to your list.

According to AFP, the much-anticipated Ghibli Park will be opening its doors to the public on 1 Nov.

Studio Ghibli’s movies are massive hits worldwide, with some even calling the studio the ‘Disney of Japan’.

The park will be located within the grounds of Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park.

Visitors can expect to see attractions designed after beloved movies such as Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro.

However, only three of the five sections in the theme park will be accessible to the public when it opens.

1. Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse

A major attraction of the theme park is Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, featuring 14 sets from 13 Studio Ghibli classics.

Visitors can find themselves spirited away into the world of Spirited Away as they wander down an alley that looks like the Oscar-winning film’s opening scene.

If you’re feeling up for it, step into Chihiro’s shoes and take a seat in a carriage beside Kaonashi, aka No-Face.

Be sure your phone or camera battery is full because you’ll definitely be taking tons of selfies in this place.

2. Hill of Youth

Featuring a majestic elevator tower, the Hill of Youth serves as the gateway to this magical world.

Furthermore, if you’re a true Ghibli geek, you may recognise that the tower is inspired by various movies such as Castle in the Sky and Howl’s Moving Castle.

3. Dondoko Forest

For fans of My Neighbour Totoro, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can explore Satsuki and Mei’s house.

The area is named after the dondoko dance, which the sisters perform with Totoro so that the seeds they planted would grow.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the attractions highlight the importance of nature and the outdoors in Studio Ghibli’s works.

We know you’re raring to go so here’s how you can get there:



Ghibli Park

Address: 1533-1 Ibaragabasama, Nagakute, Aichi 480-1342

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm (weekdays), 9am – 5pm (weekends and public holidays)

CNN states that the park is closed on Tuesdays unless it is a holiday.

For more information, visit Ghibli Park’s official website and follow them on Twitter.

Book your tickets for Ghibli Park

The company behind the park already runs the popular Ghibli Museum on the outskirts of Tokyo, where tickets sell out within hours.

Do note that you can only book tickets online. Tickets cost between S$9.80 (1,000 yen) and S$24.50 (2,500 yen).

Hence, if you’re already planning a trip to Japan, don’t miss the opportunity to visit these attractions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ghibliparkjp on Twitter.