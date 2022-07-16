2 Cases Of Omicron Sub-Variant ‘Centaurus’ Found In S’pore, They Recently Returned From India

Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Nicknamed ‘Centaurus’ Reaches Singapore, Both Cases Recovered

Since Covid-19 started in 2020, it’s mutated faster than we can keep up with it, spawning numerous variants.

The Omicron Variant appears to be the most pesky — refusing to leave, it has ensured its longevity by giving rise to sub-variants.

Given Singapore’s reopened borders, these will inevitably arrive here sooner or later.

The latest sub-variant to come to our shores is the sub-variant BA.2.75, nicknamed “Centaurus”.

Two cases have been found here, both of whom recently returned from India.

Both sub-variant Centaurus cases are imported

As of Thursday (14 Jul), two imported cases of sub-variant Centaurus have been confirmed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times (ST).

Both of them had recently returned to Singapore from India.

Upon testing positive for Covid-19, they’d immediately self-isolated, MOH added.

They have now fully recovered from the virus.

Sub-variant Centaurus under monitoring

Amid the likely alarm caused by the discovery, MOH noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the Centaurus sub-variant as an Omicron sub-variant under monitoring.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) also classified it as such on 7 Jul, according to The Guardian.

This means there’s “some indication that it could be more transmissible or associated with more severe disease”.

However, the current evidence is weak or hasn’t yet been assessed.

MOH added that no evidence exists that shows that Centaurus is more virulent or severe compared with other Omicron sub-variants.

Sub-variant Centaurus first detected in India

Centaurus was first detected in India in May.

Since then, it has spread to about 10 other countries, including:

United Kingdom (UK) United States (US) Australia Germany Canada

Now, Singapore is also one of these countries.

Other Omicron sub-variants in Singapore

Considering Singapore is currently in the midst of another Omicron wave, Centaurus certainly isn’t the first sub-variant to emerge here.

In April, MOH confirmed the presence of two cases of sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

Months later, the surge in community cases was said to be fuelled by sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

By 27 Jun, 45% of community cases over the past week were due to the new sub-variants.

Most recently, the emergence of sub-variant BA.5.2.1 in Shanghai has also caused concern.

Too soon to fret?

While they seem to be increasing in transmissibility, it remains to be seen whether any of the above sub-variants — including Centaurus — will be any different from the others in terms of severity.

Thus, it may be too soon to start fretting over the possible impact it will have here, though it’s understandable that we don’t want our hard-won efforts to be wiped out once again.

At least we now have past experience that allows us to be prepared for new mutations and react accordingly.

